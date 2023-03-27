NCAA tournament Elite Eight: Caitlin Clark's 40-point triple-double leads No. 2 Iowa to Final Four

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says two doctors recommended season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his right foot, but he has decided to finish out the season on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers. James returned to the Lakers on Sunday after a monthlong absence with what he revealed was a significant tendon injury. He wasn't in the starting lineup for only the second time in his 20-year NBA career, but he still led the Lakers with 19 points in their 118-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The