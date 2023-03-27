NCAA tournament Elite Eight: Caitlin Clark's 40-point triple-double leads No. 2 Iowa to Final Four
The No. 2-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes got a historic stat line from Caitlin Clark — the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history — to march into the Final Four after beating the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals, 97-83, on Sunday night in Seattle.
Recap of Iowa-Louisville in the Elite Eight
