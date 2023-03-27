NCAA tournament Elite Eight: Caitlin Clark's 40-point triple-double leads No. 2 Iowa to Final Four

Yahoo Sports Staff
Iowa&#39;s Caitlin Clark reacts during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women&#39;s tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 24, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 24, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The No. 2-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes got a historic stat line from Caitlin Clark — the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history — to march into the Final Four after beating the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals, 97-83, on Sunday night in Seattle.

