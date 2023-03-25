NCAA Tournament Elite 8 live updates: March Madness Final Four spots are on the line

March Madness, indeed! The men's NCAA Tournament has included all the mayhem expected during this time of year – with bracket-busting commonplace.

"The No. 1 overall seed doesn't guarantee you're going to win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said on the TBS broadcast after his team was upset.

After Friday's action, the Elite Eight is officially set, and it won't feature a No. 1 seed for the first time in history, the Sweet 16 seeing No. 1 overall Alabama and No.1 Houston fall to No. 5 San Diego State and No. 5 Miami (Florida), respectively. Additionally, No. 6 Creighton and No. 2 Texas clinched spots into the weekend.

The Elite Eight begins Saturday when No. 3 Kansas State battles No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS. No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 Connecticut will complete the day's slate with a scheduled 8:49 p.m. (TBS) tip.

Members of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Michigan State Spartans in overtime at Madison Square Garden in the Sweet 16.

Here's everything you need to know to be ready for the action:

Parity creating ultimate March Madness chaos

In a span of mere minutes Friday night, two programs that have had lots of good seasons but rarely seemed like they’re on the cusp of anything significant, evicted the last two No. 1 seeds left, from this NCAA men's tournament.

And with those back-to-back results, this is officially the maddest March of them all.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, we don’t have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight.

— Dan Wolken

March Madness strikes again: No. 1 overall Alabama goes home

Oh, how the mighty fell on Friday.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament, buckled late in a 71-64 loss to fifth-seeded San Diego State and were eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional.

The Crimson Tide squandered a nine-point lead in the second half as its quest for the first national championship in school history came to an abrupt end.

— Josh Peter

1 and done: Houston is out

Fifth-seeded Miami did more than upset top-seeded Houston in a Sweet 16 matchup Friday.

The Hurricanes walloped the Cougars 89-75 in the men’s NCAA Tournament that ended Houston’s hopes of playing for the school’s first national championship in its hometown.

And it means there will be no No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time.

— Josh Peter

