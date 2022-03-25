  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NCAA Tournament 2022 viewers guide: Why you should watch Friday's Sweet 16 games

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shaheen Holloway
    Basketball player (1976-)

By the time Friday night is over, we’ll be down to the Elite Eight in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Will March Madness still live up to its name, or will sanity prevail?

Night two of the men’s Round of 16 features its share of the sport’s blue-blood programs. But the slate includes the field’s last true Cinderella, as well as a couple of other schools hoping to reach unprecedented heights in the modern era.

Once again, we’re here to provide you with all the information you need to take in the action in the East and Midwest Regionals (times p.m. ET).

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

NEXT UP:: Men's NCAA Tournament shows tradition matters in promoting assistants to head coaches

East Region, Philadelphia

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue, 7:09, CBS

Why watch: We begin with the aforementioned Cinderella. Saint Peter’s has a chance to do what no other No. 15 seed has done and reach the regional final round. But it’s going to take another major upset to pull it off against the Boilermakers, who held the No. 1 ranking in the polls at one point this season and now have a great chance to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1980. There was little to indicate the Peacocks had this kind of potential entering the tournament. There isn’t one thing they do particularly well, but coach Shaheen Holloway has a deep rotation and isn’t afraid to use his bench. Purdue will have a clear size advantage, but the Peacocks found ways to score inside against Kentucky.

Why it could disappoint: The problem for Cinderella is midnight inevitably arrives. The asset Purdue possesses that Kentucky did not is Jaden Ivey. His stabilizing influence from the backcourt should help the Boilermakers better exploit their advantage in the paint. But even if Holloway is off to his alma mater at Seton Hall as soon as this run ends, Peacocks fans enjoyed the ride.

St. Peter&#39;s Peacocks forwards Hassan Drame (14) and Fousseyni Drame (10) celebrate defeating Murray State during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
St. Peter's Peacocks forwards Hassan Drame (14) and Fousseyni Drame (10) celebrate defeating Murray State during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA, 9:39, CBS

Why watch: The second contest at this venue, by contrast, features a pair of the sport’s true blue bloods. The Tar Heels’ presence here was very much in doubt a few weeks ago. The Bruins are in somewhat of an unusual position, better off in some respects than last year’s First Four to Final Four squad that caught fire at the right time but still seeking that same spark. UCLA’s battle-tested guard group is capable of exploding at any time, but the Bruins might not have an answer for UNC’s Armando Bacot and Brady Manek up front.

Why it could disappoint: Tar Heels’ fans got a glimpse of the best and worst they’d seen from their team in the Baylor victory. The team found a way to survive without several key players but must avoid foul trouble. UCLA seems less likely to get buried early, but the Bruins’ surprisingly spotty 3-point shooting must be on target.

Midwest Region, Chicago

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas, 7:29, TBS

Why watch: The seeds held in this half of the Midwest bracket. The top-slotted Jayhawks expected to be here, though they had to pass a stiff test from Creighton last time out. Another Big East team awaits, and the Friars somewhat unexpectedly made it to this round with relative ease. Providence’s 3-point shooting and 3-point defense have been exceptional thus far. KU will challenge the Friars in both areas, but the inside-out game Bill Self likes to operate hasn’t always worked for this year’s Jayhawks. The matchup between KU’s David McCormack and the Friars’ Nate Watson could provide an early indicator of how the game will unfold.

Why it could disappoint: Providence has thrived in close contests all season, so the Jayhawks will do their best to make sure this one is not. Kansas has more weapons, especially if Remy Martin finds his shooting stroke.

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami, 9:59, TBS

Why watch: The night wraps up with what might be called the stormy weather game. On one hand, it is difficult to consider either of these double-digit seeds true Cinderellas as they both play in power conferences. Then again, the Cyclones’ lone Final Four appearance occurred in 1944, while the Hurricanes have never reached the tournament’s final weekend. Miami is the field’s most experienced team, and that collective experience helps them limit their turnovers to just 9.3 per game. The Cyclones, who force 16.7 miscues per contest from their opponents, will try to make things as chaotic as possible.

Why it could disappoint: Miami doesn’t mind a chaotic game either, so the contest could be close if not particularly clean in terms of offensive execution. In short, both teams should live up to their stormy nicknames, so take proper precautions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness Sweet 16 Friday: Will midnight strike Saint Peter's?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.