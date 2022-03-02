Katie Meyer, who helped Stanford win 2019 soccer championship, dies at age 22

Stanford senior goalkeeper Katie Meyer, whose penalty kick save was one of the most memorable moments of the 2019 NCAA championship, has died, the school said.

The school first mentioned a death in an on-campus residence on Tuesday, but did not release a name until family had been notified. It did not give a cause of death. The school said counseling staff has been on-site at her residence hall and athletics counseling staff has been working with student-athletes.

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics 🤓🌲 (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

Meyer was a senior majoring in International Relations with a minor in History. She was also a resident assistant and team captain for the Stanford women's soccer team. She has one older sister and one younger sister and had turned 22 in January.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said in a letter to the community. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."

It was her celebration during penalty kicks of the 2019 NCAA women's College Cup title game that endeared her to fans across the nation while also irking others. Stanford and North Carolina were tied after regulation and still sat nil-nil through the two overtime periods. It sent the match to penalty kicks for the first time in NCAA championship history.

Story continues

Meyer saved the first attempt, but the sides built to a 4-4 even score. That was when Meyer saved another shot to keep it there and gave a fired-up celebration to the camera near the goal post. Kiara Pickett scored to give Stanford the 5-4 edge and the program's third title.

some tough replies under this one...

but if you told my 9-year-old-gk self that ESPNFC would show a SAVE SHE MADE? i think she’d find a way to get over a few mean comments. girl power forever.



ᵃˡˢᵒ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜᵒᵐᵐᵉⁿᵗˢ ᵃʳᵉⁿᵗ ᵉᵛᵉⁿ ᵗʰᵃᵗ ᶜʳᵉᵃᵗⁱᵛᵉ https://t.co/yNcFMVZXrs — katie meyer (@kdmeyer19) April 5, 2020

While many loved it, others said it crossed the line and some lobbed sexist comments. Meyer addressed those comments — and noted that she was 19 at the time, and therefore had never "been there before" — in an interview with Just Women's Sports in January 2020.

"Going forward, I hope that if girls react that way again, which they will, because women are fierce, and everyone likes to play and be competitive — I hope the reaction stays positive. In the end, I’m happy a conversation was started about women being competitive because that’s what we are. We get heated in the moment. You can find that competitiveness anywhere, from lawyers, to moms, to someday, the future female president. People just need to take a step back and ask themselves, why do I think this? Why am I so shocked by a woman showing her passion?"

Meyer went on to be an intern at JWS and Stanford alumna Haley Rosen.

Statement from Just Women’s Sports on the unexpected passing of Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer. pic.twitter.com/r8WsbpsXMB — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 2, 2022

Stanford urged everyone to check on on friends and loved ones, "be caring to yourselves and one another," and said there will be more opportunities to honor and remember Meyer as a community.