NCAA board opens door to athlete compensation for name, image, likeness

The NCAA's Board of Governors voted unanimously Tuesday to permit college athletes the opportunity to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model," the organization announced.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” board chair Michael V. Drake, president of Ohio State University, said in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education.

"This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

The board directed the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately "consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century" while making clear "the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities."

In the wake of California passing a law to allow college athletes to be paid for their names, images and likenesses, NCAA leaders met in Atlanta to discuss changing rules that currently prevent college athletes across the nation from making money from endorsements.

According to ESPN, although Tuesday's meeting marked the first "formal discussion" about modifying the rules, a committee has spent the past five months "evaluating options for a more modern path forward."

The NIL battle is shaping up to be one of restricted vs. unrestricted markets. A meeting tomorrow in ATL could provide the first real indicator of how far NCAA thinks it has to bend to avoid the wide open market that it believes might break college sports. https://t.co/qK3m3f5hsR — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) October 28, 2019

Per the NCAA's announcement, the board of governors directed that "modernization should occur within the following principles and guidelines":

• Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

• Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

• Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.

• Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

• Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

• Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

• Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

• Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.















"We are coalescing on a set of principles that adhere as close to the collegiate model as possible," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports ahead of the meeting. "We'll be posing some questions to the board of governors about how they want us to proceed from here.

"It's not going to be a short process. There aren't going to be any answers on [Tuesday]."

That's clear from Tuesday's announcement, but it marks an admission by the NCAA that serves as an important first step: Changes are needed.

“The NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”

The NCAA has felt pressure from state and federal legislators who believe athletes should be able to sell rights to their names, images and likenesses. The law passed by California makes it illegal starting in 2023 for schools in the state to punish athletes who accept endorsement money. ESPN notes two U.S. congressmen are working to propose legislation that would change rules nationwide.

"We feel like they've given us no choice," said Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina), who is optimistic a federal law on the issue will be put into place by January 2021. "We have to drag them to the table because they have promised year after year to address such an egregious situation, but they've refused to do that."

Still there will be potholes on the road to modernization.

The NCAA's student-athlete group issued a statement Tuesday, warning that any changes could negatively affect non-revenue sports outside of football and men's basketball.

The NCAA's student-athlete group weighs in on NIL rights here, saying that change should happen but that it could negatively impact non-revenue sports. Proponents and authors of new state/federal laws have strongly disagreed with that assertion in the past couple weeks. https://t.co/puXyH1xqbK — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) October 29, 2019

While the NCAA continues to have discussions around the issue, CBS Sports notes, citing unidentified NCAA sources, January 2021 is the earliest the organization could have formal legislation.