NCAA rules committee proposes changes to targeting, overtime rules

The NCAA Football Rules Committee discussed a number of changes to its targeting, overtime, kickoff and blind-side block protocols with the hopes of improving player safety and the quality of the game, the NCAA announced Friday.

The committee proposed two changes to the targeting rules, the first being a "progressive penalty" to ensure the player reevaluates his technique so the targeting doesn't continue to happen. The rule change suggests players who receive a second targeting foul in a season would be ejected and then suspended for the entirety of the next contest.

The second adjustment to the targeting rule would give replay officials more room to overturn targeting fouls and involve instant replay review to make sure that the disqualification was truly called for.

Per the NCAA's release:

"Instant replay officials will be directed to examine all aspects of the play and confirm the foul when all elements of targeting are present. If any element of targeting cannot be confirmed, then the replay official will overturn the targeting foul. There will not be an option for letting the call on the field stand during a targeting review."

“The targeting rule has been effective in changing player behavior,” NCAA secretary-rules editor Steve Shaw said in a statement. “The progressive penalty is to ensure that a player re-evaluates his technique, with coaching staff support, after he receives a targeting foul. Additionally, the instant replay review changes will ensure that when a player is disqualified, it is clearly warranted.”

Additionally, the committee proposed tweaking the rules if a game reaches a fifth overtime. The rule suggests teams would run alternating 2-point plays instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line.

As for blind-side blocks, the committee recommended a change to the technique. If the new rule is passed, players will not be allowed to deliver a blind-side block by attacking an opponent with forcible contact. The player will receive a 15-yard penalty and it would be considered a personal foul.

Another proposal included the elimination of the "two-man wedge" formation on kickoffs.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Committee must approve the proposals at their April 17 meeting in order for the modifications to go into effect.