NCAA Reinstates LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton

The NCAA has reinstated LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, Fulton's father told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Fulton must pass a drug test in order to be reinstated, reports Dellenger.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva sent a four-page letter to the NCAA on Friday outlining reasons for reinstating Fulton, citing that the NCAA charged the cornerback with tampering (a two-year penalty), and he should have been charged with "urine substitution" (a one-year penalty). The interpretation committee agreed, per Dellenger.

"It’s a good day. I’m so happy for the kid," Alleva told Dellenger. "He’s a really good kid. He made a mistake. I’m glad we were able to get the appeal through."

Fulton was originally suspended for two years after tampering with a performance-enhancing drug test.

The cornerback played only three games for LSU in 2016 due to a fractured right ring finger and was caught trying to use another person's urine as his own during a drug test in February 2017. Fulton was only being tested for PEDs, but he claims he was not aware of that and feared that he was going to fail the test because he smoked marijuana two days prior.

The NCAA's 730-day ban from competition for attempting to tamper with or tampering with a drug test was applied to Fulton even though his test for PEDs came back clean.

"He got a suspension. Never missed any classes. Really good GPA. Never missed weight lifting," Alleva said. "A lot of kids would have packed it in. This kid was so engaged. That’s part of the reason I fought so hard for him."

Don Jackson, Fulton's attorney, had told Dellenger in July that the cornerback's case was being reopened by the NCAA. On Aug. 9, the NCAA denied an appeal to overturn Fulton's two-year suspension.