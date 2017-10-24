NCAA Hockey 101: There's only one reason results matter in October

The idea that the things happening in college hockey now will in any way resemble the things that happen in January or beyond is not that broadly shared.

Everyone understands, on a fundamental level, that these teams basically have no preseason, and it takes everyone a little while to get up to speed. Add in the fact that weird results seem to proliferate at this time of year and most people will accept as fact the concept of, “It’s early.”

But much like the NHL or any other sport, early or not, these games all count. Points lost on Oct. 21 are just as valuable as those gained on Feb. 8, and for conferences in particular, the ability to wring results from early-season action is vital.

After all, that’s when the vast majority of non-conference games take place.

Non-conference games are incredibly important in college hockey, though not necessarily for the teams themselves. A team like BU can likely afford to suffer even two losses to Minnesota State because, well, both teams remain very likely to win 20-plus games and therefore in the end, the negative effect won’t be too significant. But taken as a whole, all non-conference games matter when it comes to stealing one of the 10 at-large bids for the NCAA tournament from other conferences.

The reason this comes up is that Hockey East just had a slate of 18 non-conference games this past weekend, and did terribly, going just 5-12-1. That dropped the league’s record against non-conference opponents to 20-22-4. A lot of the losses were at least to teams one can reasonably expect to finish well above .500, and probably make the NCAA tournament (Northeastern getting swept by Quinnipiac, BC getting swept at St. Cloud, Providence losing at Clarkson, etc.) but the sheer weight of the weekend might be enough to keep Hockey East relatively quiet on the national stage come tournament time.