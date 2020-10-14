NCAA gives extra year of eligibility to winter athletes, is closer to new transfer, NIL rules

Wednesday was a busy day for the NCAA Division I Council.

Not only did it waive bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020 college football season, but it also granted an extra year of eligibility for winter sport athletes, formally proposed new rules for the one-time transfer exemption and how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Let’s start with the eligibility portion. The NCAA back in August approved giving all spring and fall sport athletes “an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it” via a blanket waiver. It is now doing the same for athletes who participate in winter sports like men’s and women’s basketball.

“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict. Council members opted to provide for winter sport student-athletes the same flexibility given spring and fall sports previously,” said Penn athletic director M. Grace Calhoun, the chair of the D-I Council. “The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”

It’s essentially a free year of eligibility when compared to the usual term of eligibility given to college athletes: five years to complete four seasons of competition. Now, winter sport athletes will have six years to play five.

Transferring without sitting for a year

The NCAA is one step closer to adopting a rule that would allow Division I athletes in all sports to transfer to a new school and compete immediately without having to sit out once during their college career.

Presently, athletes in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and hockey are required to sit out for a season when they transfer to a new school. The main exception is with athletes who have graduated with remaining eligibility. Those “graduate transfers” are granted immediate eligibility at a new school. Athletes in all other sports can participate immediately following a transfer.

“This proposal creates a uniform, equitable approach for all student-athletes, no matter the sport they play,” said MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who is the chair of the NCAA’s Transfer Waiver Working Group. “We believe the proposal fulfills the promise of the transfer resolution adopted by the Council in the spring, and trust the membership will strongly consider bringing consistency and predictability to Division I transfer regulations while treating student-athletes across all sports alike and in a sensible fashion.”

Steinbrecher’s group initially came out in support of the change all the way back in February. The proposal has now been formally adopted into the D-I Council’s legislative cycle and will be voted on at the NCAA’s annual convention in January. If approved, it would go into effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

Part of the proposal includes the possibility for the D-I Council to set deadlines on notification of transfer. For fall and winter sport athletes it would be May 1. For spring sport athletes, it would be July 1. Athletes would be required to “provide written notification of transfer to their school.” Some exceptions to those deadlines could be made in instances where a head-coaching change happens.

Name, image and likeness payments for athletes

Like with the updated transfer rules, the NCAA has taken another step toward introducing rules that would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

The Division I Council announced its “concepts” for the NIL legislation that is set to be voted on in January at the NCAA convention. The rules would allow athletes to use their name, image and likeness to:

