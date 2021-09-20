NCAA football betting: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is now Heisman favorite ahead of Bryce Young

An unexpected player has surged to the top of the Heisman Trophy odds.

Entering the season, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was listed at +2500 to win the Heisman. Now, after three weeks, Corral is the betting favorite at BetMGM. He is currently listed at +210 to win college football’s most prestigious award, ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +250.

Those two SEC quarterbacks have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack thus far.

As Ole Miss (3-0) continues to climb in the rankings (now up to No. 13), Corral’s odds have continued to climb. Through three games, Corral has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his throws. He has also rushed for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

In Saturday’s 61-21 win over Tulane, Corral had seven total touchdowns — three through and the air and four on the ground. And perhaps most importantly, Corral has yet to commit a single turnover so far this season. Corral was plagued by turnovers in 2020. He threw 14 interceptions on the season, and 11 of them came in just two games. He threw six against Arkansas and then had five more against LSU. Both of those games were on the road.

Ole Miss has a bye this week before visiting No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 2. Corral will have a chance to cement himself in the race with a big performance in Tuscaloosa.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Tulane during the first half Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

That game will also be a big opportunity for Young, the redshirt freshman quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Young opened the year at +1000 to win the Heisman, but quickly rose up and became the betting favorite before being surpassed by Corral.

In his first three starts, Young has thrown for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. After going 22-of-35 for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s road win over No. 11 Florida, his completion percentage sits at 68%.

Alabama hosts Southern Miss on Saturday. It will be an opportunity for Young to put up some big numbers.

Spencer Rattler falling, Kenneth Walker rising

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler opened the year as the betting favorite at +800. Oklahoma is 3-0, but wasn’t very impressive in wins over Tulane and Nebraska. As such, Rattler’s odds have fallen down to +1800.

Rattler has the fourth-best odds. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is third at +1600.

Behind Stroud and Rattler are four other quarterbacks: Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (+2200), North Carolina’s Sam Howell (+2500), Georgia’s JT Daniels (+3000) and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei (+3500).

The first non-quarterbacks listed are two running backs. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing and is listed at +3500. Walker, a transfer from Wake Forest, has 493 yards as the Spartans are off to a surprising 3-0 start.

Next is Texas RB Bijan Robinson at +4000. Robinson has 299 yards and five touchdowns rushing along with six catches for 91 yards and a score.

Another intriguing name moving up the odds list is Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson at +5000. The freshman running back made his first career start against Tulsa and went off for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)