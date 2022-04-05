NCAA championship: Kansas makes history with victory over North Carolina
The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 on Monday night, winning the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament after erasing a 16-point deficit — the biggest comeback in title game history.
It was a suspenseful game, with Kansas down 16 during the first half and 15 at halftime. Prior to Monday night, Loyola-Chicago had the biggest comeback in title game history, with the team making up a 15-point deficit against Cincinnati in 1963.
This is Kansas' fourth championship, and second under Coach Bill Self.
