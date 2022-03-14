NCAA Bracket instant reaction: First-round picks, LSU fires Will Wade

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

MARCH MADNESS IS UPON US! But before Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde pick the first round and their favorites to reach the Final Four, the guys dive into coaching changes at LSU, UGA and Florida.

If you want to get to the bracket talk, roll on ahead to the 21:14 mark in the podcast. Will Gonzaga finally cut down the nets? Which upsets do we expect to bust people's brackets?

