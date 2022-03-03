NCAA basketball betting: Towson looks to break long NCAA drought with CAA title

Towson has made the NCAA tournament twice. Once in 1990, again in 1991.

The Tigers are a big favorite to get the auto bid in the Colonial Athletic Association and break that 31-year drought.

Towson is the No. 1 seed and favorite in the CAA tournament, which starts with a single first-round game in Washington D.C. on Saturday and concludes with the championship game on Tuesday. Here's everything to know about the CAA tournament before betting on it at BetMGM:

Standings

1. Towson (15-3 in conference)

2. UNC Wilmington (15-3)

3. Hofstra (13-5)

4. Drexel (10-8)

5. Delaware (10-8)

6. College of Charleston (8-10)

7. Elon (7-11)

8. William & Mary (4-14)

9. Northeastern (2-16)

Nicolas Timberlake and the Towson Tigers are favored to win the CAA tournament. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Favorites

Towson: Ken Pomeroy, founder of the revolutionary KenPom rankings, releases percentages for each team to win its respective conference tournament. His projections have Towson winning the CAA title more than 50 percent of the time. Few favorites in any conference reach 50 percent. Towson is ranked 64th in KenPom and no other CAA team is above No. 120. Towson is an experienced team that plays slow and does everything pretty well, especially on offense. It has been a massive growth season from a Tigers team that went 4-14 in the COVID-affected 2020-21 season.

Hofstra: UNC Wilmington is the other 15-3 team in the CAA, but the computers don't like the Seahawks, with KenPom ranking them sixth-best in the league. Instead 13-5 Hofstra looks like the main challenger to Towson. Hofstra won eight of nine to finish the regular season. The Pride also has a win over Arkansas, which looks very good right now.

A long shot worth considering