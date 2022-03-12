NCAA basketball betting: The Ivy League tournament returns after two years off
It took the Ivy League a long time to give into holding a conference tournament, and they still do it their own way.
The Ivy is the last tournament to start, having semifinals on Saturday and a championship game on Sunday. It's the only conference that sends only its top four teams to the conference tournament. The Ivy was also well ahead of the curve in 2020, canceling its conference tournament over early concerns due to COVID-19 before any other games were nixed. The Ivy canceled its entire 2020-21 season as well.
The Ivy League tournament is back, at Lavietes Pavilion in Boston. Here's what you need to know about the tournament before betting it at BetMGM:
Standings
1. Princeton (12-2 in conference, -110 odds to win)
2. Yale (11-3 in conference, +230)
3. Penn (9-5 in conference, +500)
4. Cornell (7-7 in conference, +1000)
Favorite
Princeton: The Tigers were picked to finish third in the preseason poll, behind Yale and Harvard. Harvard didn't even make the top four and Yale couldn't keep up with Princeton. Princeton won its last seven games to take the regular-season crown. It's a really good offensive team that shoots it well and rarely turns it over. It's not a great defensive team but that might not matter this weekend. They're a clear favorite to take the Ivy title for good reason.
Long shot worth considering
Yale: It's hard to call anyone a long shot in a four-team field. Yale is the best bet to take out Princeton. The Bulldogs beat Princeton 80-74 on the road earlier this season. Cornell isn't a terrible bet at 10-to-1 odds because they do own wins over Princeton and Yale this season, and it's not like they can't do it again. But we'll take Yale, which is deep and gets a lot of production out of the bench. If they catch Princeton playing its second game in two days, maybe that style will tire out the favored Tigers.