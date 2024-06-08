NCAA baseball 2024: Saturday's Super Regional games schedule for College World Series
We're on to Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA baseball Super Regionals. Four teams are facing elimination and eight teams are getting their series started. By the end of today, we could see the first four teams punch their ticket to Omaha. However, there is still plenty of time for an upset to shock us all.
By the end of tomorrow, only eight teams may be left standing as participants in the College World Series. Here is the full schedule of games for today, Saturday, June 8.
NCAA Baseball: Super Regional games on Saturday, June 8
Super Regional series are a best-of-three format.
Knoxville Super Regional
Game 2: Evansville at No. 1 Tennessee – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN2
Tallahassee Super Regional
Game 2: UConn at No. 8 Florida State – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN
Charlottesville Super Regional
Game 2: Kansas State at No. 12 Virginia – 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Chapel Hill Super Regional
Game 2: West Virginia at No. 4 North Carolina – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Lexington Super Regional
Game 1: Oregon State at No. 2 Kentucky – 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Athens Super Regional
Game 1: NC State at No. 7 Georgia –12 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Clemson Super Regional
Game 1: Florida at No. 6 Clemson – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Bryan-College Station Super Regional
Game 1: (3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon | June 8, 2 p.m.| ESPN2 Oregon at No. 3 Texas A&M – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2
When is the Men's College World Series?
The Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 14 and finishes Monday, June 27 at the latest in Omaha, Nebraska.
How to watch: Watch every College World Series regional game with an ESPN+ Subscription
