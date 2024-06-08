NCAA baseball 2024: Saturday's Super Regional games schedule for College World Series

Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Nolan McCarthy (19) celebrates with teammates after Kentucky wins against the Indiana State Sycamores at Kentucky Proud Park.

We're on to Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA baseball Super Regionals. Four teams are facing elimination and eight teams are getting their series started. By the end of today, we could see the first four teams punch their ticket to Omaha. However, there is still plenty of time for an upset to shock us all.

By the end of tomorrow, only eight teams may be left standing as participants in the College World Series. Here is the full schedule of games for today, Saturday, June 8.

College Baseball: Ranking college baseball teams in order of their odds to win Men's College World Series

NCAA Baseball: Super Regional games on Saturday, June 8

Super Regional series are a best-of-three format.

Knoxville Super Regional

Game 2: Evansville at No. 1 Tennessee – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN2

Tallahassee Super Regional

Game 2: UConn at No. 8 Florida State – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Charlottesville Super Regional

Game 2: Kansas State at No. 12 Virginia – 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 2: West Virginia at No. 4 North Carolina – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Lexington Super Regional

Game 1: Oregon State at No. 2 Kentucky – 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Athens Super Regional

Game 1: NC State at No. 7 Georgia –12 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Clemson Super Regional

Game 1: Florida at No. 6 Clemson – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Game 1: (3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon | June 8, 2 p.m.| ESPN2 Oregon at No. 3 Texas A&M – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2

When is the Men's College World Series?

The Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 14 and finishes Monday, June 27 at the latest in Omaha, Nebraska.

How to watch: Watch every College World Series regional game with an ESPN+ Subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What 2024 NCAA baseball tournament games are today? Saturday schedule