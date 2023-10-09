NC vs. SC: How do the two State Fairs compare? Here’s what to expect from each

It’s that time of year again: fair season. The annual North Carolina and South Carolina state fairs are back this month, and we want to know which is the best.

▪ Both fairs are among the largest— and the most popular— multi-day events in their states, bringing out hundreds of thousands of people every year.

▪ The state fairs have historically been hugely traditional events in the Tar Heel and Palmetto states, known for the iconic carnival rides, fried food, live shows, competitions and more.

▪ The state capitals are about 200 miles apart, but some North Carolina residents, like those in Charlotte, actually make the road trip across state lines because it’s a shorter drive to South Carolina.

So how do the two compare? Here’s a look at what you can expect at both events this year, including a list of roller coasters, games, foods, and exhibits:

Location: 4285 Trinity Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

Date: Oct. 12-22, 2023

Cost: $13. Varies for children, seniors and military adults.

The N.C. State Fair in Raleigh brings out over 800,000 guests every year.

Rides and roller coasters: The NC State Fair is home to nearly 90 thrill rides and kid-friendly coasters and attractions, including the Mega Drop, Fun Slide and the State Fair Flyer, along with new rides rolling out this year too. Here’s a list of some rides you can check out at the fairgrounds:

Super Cyclone: A high-speed thrill ride with slopes and turns.

Techno Jump: A spinning coaster that allows riders to rise and fall in different sequences.

Tesla AC: A coaster with two-person cars that attach to spinning and dipping arms.

Venetian Carousel: A two-tiered merry go round ride with model circus animals.

Wipeout: A thrill ride that moves in different directions, rocking and rolling like ocean waves.

Check out the full lineup of rides and attractions at the state fair online here.

The Techno is one of the four new rides at the N.C. State Fair this year.

Food and drinks: The NC State Fair always has a variety of vendors serving deep-fried dishes and international flavors from Africa, Korea, Mexico and more. This year, over 30 new food items will be added to the lineup. Here are some of the new dishes and drinks that will be available at the fairgrounds:

Butterbeer caramel apples

Dill pickle donuts

Big Mac egg rolls

Pumpkin spice tea

Pulled pork mac & cheese danish

Bacon berry cookie dough on a stick

Boozy cupcakes

Deep fried cinnamon apple bread pudding bites

Bacon-wrapped jalapeno pimento cheese sandwich

Street corn pizza

You can find a full list of food options at the state fair online here.

There will be over 30 new food items at the N.C. State Fair this year, including bacon mac & cheese sundaes from Bubbas Bacon.

Exhibits and entertainment: The NC State Fair has a lot to offer for those exploring the fairgrounds, including live shows, competitions and performances. Here’s a list of some of the entertainment you can expect to see this year:

Check out the full list of attractions and entertainment online here.

Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia, embraces his prize winning pumpkin, which weighed in at 1461 pounds, following the weigh-off for the giant pumpkin contest on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Expo Center for the 2022 N.C. State Fair in Raleigh, N.C.

Location: 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

Date: Oct. 11-22, 2023

Cost: $20 at gate. $15 online. Varies for children and seniors.

Twilight at the 2019 South Carolina State Fair.

Rides and roller coasters: The SC State Fair will have nearly 70 rides open at the fairgrounds this year, like the State Fair Slide, Tilt a Whirl and Cyclone Coaster. From high-speed coasters to family-friendly carousels, here’s a list of some of the popular rides you can enjoy:

Crazy Mouse: A 40 ft. tall spin and twist coaster that goes as fast as 30 mph.

Double Decker Carousel: A 34 ft. tall two-level merry go round with model zebras, elephants, rabbits and spinning seats.

Giant Ferris Wheel: 90 ft. tall ferris wheel that seats 120 riders who want to take in a sky-high view of the fairgrounds.

Star Dancer: A spinning thrill ride that swings back and forth while reaching heights of over 70 feet.

The Zipper: A rotating ride with free-spinning caged seats for riders.

You can find a full list of rides and roller coasters online here.

The Crazy Mouse at the 2019 South Carolina State Fair.

Food and drinks: There will be over 90 food and drink stands at the SC State Fair serving fan-favorites, including candy apples, foot-long corn dogs, turkey legs and fried Oreos. Here’s a list of some of the new fair foods you can treat yourself to this year:

Carolina BBQ

Donut hotdogs

Fried salted caramel pretzel brownies

Fried Twinkies on a stick

Fried s’mores on a stick

Mexican street corn sundaes

Wisconsin cheese curds

Pumpkin spice funnel cakes

Mango cold brew tea

Dill pickle pizza

You can find a full list of state fair concessions online here.

A donut dog, one of the new foods that will be offered at the South Carolina State Fair this year.

Exhibits and entertainment: The SC State Fair is known for the classic carnival rides and fair foods, but there’s also a lot of things to see and do at the fairgrounds too, including vendor pop-ups, performances, competitions and more:

Sand sculptures from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.

You can find a full list of attractions and entertainment at the fair online here.