NC teacher: Proposed pay changes would send more teachers fleeing

Teacher pay

Regarding “NC Board of Education wants to pilot teacher performance pay” (Dec. 2):

At a time when teachers are leaving the profession in droves due to overwork, underpay, feeling undervalued and burnt-out, the roll-out of a pilot program that rewards high state test scores is another slap in the face, as well as being fraught with pitfalls.

Who would want to work in an under-performing school or with a difficult student population? Some disciplines, such as elective classes, have no state tests.

Today, classes can have 35 to 50 students. The stress and workload are enormous.

Being in the profession for 30 years, I know firsthand that teachers are mostly a selfless and dedicated lot who perform miracles every day and cater not only to the educational needs of the child but the emotional and social needs as well — being counselors, psychologists, cheerleaders, coaches and mentors.

They deserve our validation, respect and a professional salary.

Melanie Walker, Raleigh

NC poultry

The reporting in the series on Big Poultry from the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer has exposed serious flaws in the system, and this has been going on for far too long.

Even South Carolina requires large poultry farms to have permits and inspections — and the locations aren’t kept secret like they are in North Carolina.

We know these facilities are producing waste and pollution that gets into the air and drinking water sources and is harming the health of North Carolinians. So why are these big companies allowed to operate like it’s the Wild West?

It’s past time for our elected officials to put reasonable measures in place to keep our communities clean and safe.

Ann Winstead, Raleigh

Moore County

I was glad to see Moore County, Duke Energy and the state offer a cash reward for information regarding the perpetrators of the power substation attacks. There must be citizens out there who have valuable information that would lead to those responsible. Money talks. It’s worth it to find those who’ve caused so much damage, so much disruption and pain to Moore County residents.

Maryanne Freiburger, Cornelius

Mental health care

The Dec. 1 article about the poor service for children with mental health news stirred bitter memories of trying to navigate treatment for a grandchild.

As I sat in the Brynn Marr waiting room for a frustrating session with a social worker, I saw the pain and shock on the faces of other families.

All the treatment center offered us was respite from the stress of trying to care for a child who was a danger to himself and his family. Families are at the mercy of a wasteful system of outsourced care.

Until 2000, North Carolina had a caring network of local and state-funded mental health centers. The current policy of treating mental health care as a commodity to be held at arms’ length and managed by out-of-state for-profits is a travesty.

We are overpaying for a worthless product for our vulnerable citizens. We are wasting tax dollars and keeping a class of citizens from being active and productive members of society.

Celia Dickerson, Durham

Defense bill

So the Republicans added a clause in the national defense bill that would eliminate the requirement for members of the military to get COVID vaccinations. That’s like sending them into combat without bullets. Military members are housed, train, work and fight in close quarters. In some of our wars, disease killed more servicemen than bullets. Legislators who sponsored this should be ashamed.

Robert D. Brown, Cary

Forsaken principles

Former CIA Director John Brennan recently referred to congressional Republicans who stand by former President Donald Trump as “moral cowards.” That description is not incorrect, but it’s a bit off the mark. Cowardice is inherently passive, while those individuals have actively chosen to forsake their principles in order to retain the power and privileges of their elected positions. So they are all guilty, to some extent, of everything Trump is guilty of.

When this is over — and let it happen soon — what will the world have learned about America? And what will we have learned about ourselves?

John C. Dendy, Durham

Telehealth

Patients seeking eating disorder treatment often say virtual care has been fundamental to their quality of care and management of their condition, and it is indispensable for the treatment of eating disorders and the future of health care. Unfortunately, pandemic telehealth flexibilities that expanded access to care, helped reduce costs, and increased equitable access to care are in jeopardy.

As a U.S. House member, Senator-elect Ted Budd (R-NC), voted to extend telehealth flexibilities, saying “all North Carolinians should have access to the full range of telehealth resources available using cutting edge technology.” That legislation passed the U.S. House with nearly unanimous bipartisan support.

Now, Congress must finish the job and pass critical telehealth protections in the end-of-year bill. Patients and families living with eating disorders are counting on it.

Chase Bannister, Durham