NC teacher helps immigrant children find belonging + How much are your holiday lights costing you?

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Cyber Monday!

With Thanksgiving now behind us, it’s time to haul out the holly and put up your holiday decorations (if you haven’t already).

Every year, CharlotteFive looks to find the best residential lights display in the area, and they need your help! Nominate your favorite holiday lights display here.

The homes can be anywhere in the greater Charlotte area: Belmont, Fort Mill, Gastonia, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, Matthews, McAdenville, Mint Hill, Rock Hill ... you get the point!

Here’s the news for today.

Emily Francis is an ESL teacher at Concord High School.

A teacher in Cabarrus County is helping immigrant children in feel welcomed in her classroom.

Emily Francis, an immigrant herself from Guatemala, is in her fifth year teaching students at Concord High who are learning or developing their English language skills.

“My calling is to advocate and protect my students’ identities and individualities,” Francis told The Charlotte Observer. “I strive to create a strong sense of belonging where students know and feel that they truly belong.”

Anna Maria Della Costa highlights Francis’ efforts to aide her students.

Bob Hlastala’s light show house in Huntersville includes Christmas music broadcasting on an FM station.

Have you decked the halls of your home yet?

Regardless what holiday you celebrate, decorations can take a toll on your electric bill this time of year. Especially if you aren’t using energy-efficient bulbs or lights in your displays.

Opting for LED light strands instead of incandescent lights is a great way to save energy since LEDs use 70% less energy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Evan Moore shares more tips and tricks to help you save money on your energy bill this holiday season.

Bakulamaski Patel, a resident at the institute’s home for refugees, makes gugara, a sweet holiday dumpling.

A local organization aims to help refugees and seniors adjust to live in the U.S.

The Hindu Center of Charlotte off Idlewild Road prepares more than 140 meals on weekdays to help individuals adjusting to an American diet which may include fatty meats, refined carbohydrates or processed foods.

Story continues

Mimish Bhatt leads a team of volunteers who provide food and fellowship to help the refuges and seniors called the Universal Institute for Successful Aging of Carolinas.

Simone Feast and Palmer Magri have the details on the organization’s mission.

Heidi Finley, our assistant editor with CharlotteFive.

Our “On Background” series is back and today we’re spotlighting CharlotteFive’s assistant editor Heidi Finley.

Before joining the Charlotte Observer, Heidi was an editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock for 16 years.

She joined the Observer in a part-time role in 2017 and has worked various roles including editing newsletters and covering the arts.

Heidi loves working at CharlotteFive and sharing news everyone can use — such as telling people where to get a great banh mi or where the newest Latin food spot has opened up.

“Not a day goes by without finding out something I didn’t know yesterday or meeting someone new,” she said. “It’s a pleasure being intellectually curious for a living.”

Get to know Heidi

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.