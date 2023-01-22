NC State's Terquavion Smith taken off court on stretcher after hard foul by UNC's Leaky Black

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina State basketball’s Terquavion Smith left the court on a stretcher after being injured against North Carolina on Saturday.

On a drive to the rim with 9:45 left in the second half, Smith was fouled by Leaky Black and appeared to land hard on his right arm.

Trainers signaled for a stretcher and wheeled Smith off the Smith Center floor as fans gave the sophomore guard a standing ovation. UNC led 59-49 at the time of Smith’s injury.

Smith appeared to have an air cast on his right arm as he was carted into the tunnel. He suffered an elbow injury and neck injury, according to the ACC Network broadcast.

Black was tagged with a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.

Photo of the Leaky Black foul on Terquavion Smith.



