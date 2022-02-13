NC State women’s basketball relies on depth, balance to pull away from Duke, 77-62

N.C. State proved that even when it doesn’t play its best, it’s still capable of getting things done.

The Wolfpack had its struggles and Duke didn’t take advantage. The result was a 77-62 win. The Blue Devils will be kicking themselves for a missed opportunity.

N.C. State used a 12-0 run in the final frame to blow the game away, shooting 11-of-12 from the floor in the fourth quarter. All five Wolfpack starters scored in double figures.

Duke (15-9, 6-8) led at the half after a dominant second quarter. N.C. State (23-3, 14-1) shot 3-14 from the floor in the second and the Blue Devils outscored the Pack, 12-6. At one point, N.C. State missed right straight shots. Unfortunately, for the Blue Devils, they couldn’t keep N.C. State down for long. Not many teams have.

The Pack woke up after halftime, as it tends to do. N.C. State outscored Duke 17-8 in the third quarter, showing the fight they lacked in the first half. The Pack even went a stretch without its best player. Center Elissa Cunane missed the final 2:35 of the third quarter after she got tangled with Onome Akindode-James. Cunane hit her head on the floor as both players fell and briefly went to the locker room.

The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth. A layup by Akindode-James pulled the Blue Devils to within one on a layup. Each time Duke got going, though, N.C. State had a counter punch.

Late in the game the one-two punch came in the form of consecutive baskets from Jakia Brown-Turner and Raina Perez.

Duke’s Jade Williams scored a three-point play to make it 56-54, but Brown-Turner scored a bucket to stretch the lead to four with 4:38 remaining.

Brown-Turner had 15 of her 19 points in the second half. The junior from Oxon Hill, Maryland, broke out of her slump against the Blue Devils. Brown-Turner was a combined 2-12 the previous two games, but saved N.C. State with nine points in the fourth quarter.

She wasn’t the only Pack player who had a second half resurgence. Cunane had 11 of her 15 in the second half. The Wolfpack as a team only hit one 3 in the first half. N.C. State finished the game with six made 3-pointers.