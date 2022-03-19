NC State women’s basketball beats Longwood, advances to face Kansas State Wildcats

It took them a while to get going, but once N.C. State got rolling, Longwood was like a harmless animal on the tracks.

The Wolfpack played the role of the streaming locomotive.

N.C. State used a strong second quarter to snap out of a funk to defeat the Lancers, 96-68, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. It was the fifth straight NCAA Tournament first-round win for the program.

The Wolfpack (30-3) will face Kansas State (20-12) on Monday at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wildcats defeated Washington State, 50-40, in the first game of the day.

N.C. State beat Kansas State by 21 on Nov. 19.

In order for the Wolfpack to advance, they’ll have to avoid another slow start.

It was a six-point game midway through the second quarter when N.C. State finally looked like a No. 1 seed. The Wolfpack closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run and outscored Longwood (22-12) 23-6 in the second. It was the 22 time this year the Pack held an opponent to single digits in a quarter.

Guards Raina Perez and Diamond Johnson combined for 15 points in the second as N.C. State led by 21 at the break. Jakia Brown-Turner started the third quarter with consecutive 3s to push the lead to 27.

Longwood, the winners of the Big South Conference, made it interesting early, but the Pack ultimately wore them down. The Lancers led once, 3-0, but managed to keep it close through a quarter and a half.

The Lancers’ best player, Akila Smith, who had 32 against Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four, had 25 points, one of three Longwood players in double figures. On the other side, N.C. State had five players finish with 10 or more.

With 6’5 Elissa Cunane roaming the paint - Longwood’s tallest starter was 5’11 - the easy strategy seemed to be to feed Cunane all night. The All-American finished with 13 points, but a lot of the damage was done by the guards.

Perez, who scored 14 in the first half, finished with 16. It was the second straight double-digit game for the graduate point guard, who did more distributing than scoring down the stretch.

Brown-Turner finished with 15. Jada Boyd and Johnson each added 12 off the bench. The N.C. State reserves outscored the Longwood backups 46-7.

The Pack took advantage of its size all over the floor. N.C. State had an 50-38 edge in rebounding and points in the paint, 40-18.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Wolfpack and 10th straight win at home.

N.C. State improves to 4-0 all-time versus Longwood. The Lancers are making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

It was the 27th win all-time for the Pack in the NCAA tournament.

Gametime for Monday’s contest will be announced on Sunday.

