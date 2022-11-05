NC State vs Wake Forest live updates: ACC Atlantic Division college football showdown

As freshman MJ Morris gets his first start as N.C. State’s quarterback, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman looks to rebound from a bad showing at Louisville as the No. 21 Pack (6-2, 2-2 ACC) and No. 20 Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) play under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network and News & Observer columnist Luke DeCock and photographer Ethan Hyman are at the key ACC Atlantic Division rivalry game and will have updates from all the action.

Check back for the latest from Carter-Finley.

A Twitter List by accnow

Pregame reading