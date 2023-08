Huskies take early lead: UConn 7, NC State 0

The Wolfpack defense forced a loss of yardage on the first play of the game, but that strength didn’t last the entire drive. The Huskies scored on Victor Rosa’s 18-yard touchdown, which capped a 75-yard drive.

Personnel update





Senior defensive lineman Savion Jackson did not suit up for the game. He was originally listed as a starter at left end on the initial depth chart.