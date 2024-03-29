NC State vs. Stanford game today: What to know for Sweet of women's March Madness

Can No. 2 Stanford (30-5) get by No. 3 NC State (29-6) during Friday night's 7:30 Sweet 16 matchup? Watch the women's basketball March Madness game on ESPN.

Stanford has the best 1-2 post punch in the country. Cameron Brink, a first team All-American who averages a double-double and loves to score through contact. Then there’s Kiki Iriafen, the Pac-12’s most improved player this season who has a lethal mid-post game. Containing one of them is tough.

Stopping both is darn near impossible.

LIVE UPDATES: NC State vs. Stanford and all women's March Madness games today

But that won’t matter vs. NC State on Friday, because we predict guard play, Stanford’s weakness all season, will be the X-factor. Yes, Brink and Iriafen will stuff the stat sheet − but it’ll come mostly from offensive boards and putbacks, because the Wolfpack is going to make life miserable for Stanford’s perimeter.

The Cardinal needed 41 points and 16 rebounds from Iriafen to survive Iowa State on its home floor, partially because its All-American couldn’t stay on the floor. Stanford can’t advance in the tournament if Brink is on the bench in foul trouble; the Cardinal's guards aren't good enough to cover for her.

In a loaded ACC, the quietly excellent Wolfpack is often overlooked. We should probably stop doing that, given that NC State has five players who score in double figures, with any of them capable of taking over a game.

