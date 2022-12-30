NC State vs Maryland in the Mayo Bowl

The ACC’s NC State Wolfpack football team faces off against the Big Ten’s Maryland Terrapins in the Mayo Bowl at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. It is the first meeting for the former rivals since 2013; a loss for Dave Doeren in his first year as the head coach of the Pack.

Check back throughout the day for more photos from the game.

N.C. State quarterback Jack Chambers (14), center, laighs with quarterback MJ Morris (16) as they warm up with quarterback Ben Finley (10) before the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) warms up before the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

N.C. State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) get ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren watches the team warmup before N.C. State’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.