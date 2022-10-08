NC State vs Florida State football game delayed by issues with lights at Carter-Finley
N.C. State and Florida State face off Saturday in a game that can keep the winner a factor in the Atlantic Division race and all but eliminate the loser. The No. 14 Wolfpack, coming off its loss at Clemson, is 0-1 in the ACC and the Seminoles 2-1 after their first loss of the season last week, to Wake Forest.
News & Observer reporters Chip Alexander and Andrew Carter and columnist Luke DeCock are at Carter-Finley Stadium and will have updates from all the action.
Let there be light
A glitch caused the Carter-Finley Stadium lights not to be illuminated and force a delay in the start of the game scheduled for 8 p.m., according to N.C. State officials.
Some of the preliminary warmups were held on a quickly darkening playing field. The brightest lights were from the stadium scoreboards.
The lights finally came on at 7:22 p.m., with officials saying the game would start 47 minutes later.
NCSU athletic director Boo Corrigan huddled with Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and FSU coach Mike Norvell to discuss the situation.
Pregame reading
