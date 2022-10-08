NC State vs Florida State football game delayed by issues with lights at Carter-Finley

N.C. State and Florida State face off Saturday in a game that can keep the winner a factor in the Atlantic Division race and all but eliminate the loser. The No. 14 Wolfpack, coming off its loss at Clemson, is 0-1 in the ACC and the Seminoles 2-1 after their first loss of the season last week, to Wake Forest.

News & Observer reporters Chip Alexander and Andrew Carter and columnist Luke DeCock are at Carter-Finley Stadium and will have updates from all the action.

Let there be light

A glitch caused the Carter-Finley Stadium lights not to be illuminated and force a delay in the start of the game scheduled for 8 p.m., according to N.C. State officials.

Some of the preliminary warmups were held on a quickly darkening playing field. The brightest lights were from the stadium scoreboards.

The lights finally came on at 7:22 p.m., with officials saying the game would start 47 minutes later.

NCSU athletic director Boo Corrigan huddled with Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and FSU coach Mike Norvell to discuss the situation.

