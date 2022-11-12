NC State vs Boston College live updates from Senior Day game at Carter-Finley Stadium
It’s Senior Day for No. 17 N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium, with 30 players to be honored Saturday in a pregame ceremony before the Boston College game. The Pack (7-2, 3-2 ACC) has won 16 straight at home, tied for the school record.
News & Observer reporter Chip Alexander and photographer Ethan Hyman are at Carter-Finley. Check back for live updates from all the action.
Injury update: Baker-Williams, Carter out
Wolfpack nickel back Tyler Baker-Williams and wide receiver Devin Carter were not dressed and will not play in the game. Both are due to be honored in the pregame.
