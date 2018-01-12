NC State upsets No. 19 Clemson 78-77 on DeVoe's missed FT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State seemed headed for overtime, quite possibly destined for its first agonizing collapse under new coach Kevin Keatts.

Then Gabe DeVoe missed the game's most important free throw - and the Wolfpack escaped with a second straight Top 25 upset.

Omer Yurtseven scored a career-high 29 points, and N.C. State held on to beat No. 19 Clemson 78-77 on Thursday night after DeVoe missed the third of three free throws with 0.2 seconds left that would have forced OT.

''Listen, DeVoe's a great player, and he missed a free throw,'' Keatts said. ''I'm excited that he did, but it certainly won't define what type of player he is. ... I'm glad it didn't go in.''

Allerik Freeman finished with 14 points for the short-handed Wolfpack (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 12-point lead with less than 90 seconds remaining but held on to claim their second home win over a ranked team in six nights after knocking off then-No. 2 Duke on Saturday night.

''Could N.C. State win another good game after coming off a big game against Duke?'' Keatts asked. ''I thought we answered the bell.''

Marcquise Reed scored 17 points, Donte Grantham added 16 and Mark Donnal finished with a season-high 13 for Clemson (14-2, 3-1), which had its 10-game winning streak end.

DeVoe scored four points in the final couple of seconds - but the Tigers needed a fifth one to get it to overtime.

They were down by three points twice in the final minute, the last coming after DeVoe's layup with 1.3 seconds remaining. Clemson got the ball back after the officials ruled Torin Dorn's ensuing inbounds pass to Braxton Beverly bounced off the end line.

Sam Hunt then fouled DeVoe as he flung up a 3-pointer from the corner. DeVoe hit the first two free throws, and after Keatts called a timeout to ice him, the Clemson guard bounced his last attempt off the left iron.