NC State starting left tackle Belton ejected after spitting on a Clemson defender

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — N.C. State left tackle Anthony Belton was ejected Saturday for spitting on a Clemson defender right before halftime.

The Tigers had sacked Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey as players piled on top. In the middle of the scrum, an official threw a flag well after the whistle and Belton's ejection for unsportmanlike conduct was announced.

Belton is a fifth-year graduate player who started the past 17 games for the Wolfpack. At 6-foot-6 and 356 pounds. Belton is considered a late-round NFL draft pick.

The Associated Press