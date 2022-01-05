NC State snaps losing streak, wins first ACC game with victory at Virginia Tech

Calling a contest a game of runs is cliche. But that’s exactly what happened between N.C. State and Virginia Tech Tuesday night.

Both teams came into Cassell Coliseum looking for that first ACC win. Both squads took turns establishing dominance, with double-digit runs to pull ahead. But the Wolfpack snapped a five-game losing streak by doing something it’s avoided all season — finishing a game strong.

Behind another double-double from Dereon Seabron (21 points, 10 rebounds), N.C. State knocked off Virginia Tech, 68-63.

The Hokies closed the first half on a 14-0 run. The Pack countered with a 18-2 run in the second half. It all boiled down to which team could close things out to get its first league victory.

Virginia Tech’s final run, this time 9-0, got the Hokies back in the game. But for the first time, the Pack didn’t fold.

Seabron’s two free throws put State up three, 62-59, with 2:17 remaining. Virginia Tech missed a 3 to tie it and Seabron did what he does best, scored in the paint. Keve Aluma missed two from the line for the Hokies with 1:09 remaining, appearing for once, something good was going to happen for the Pack.

The Wolfpack basketball team has given fans some hope, with fast starts and moments when they are brilliant. But far too often that brilliance is overshadowed by a mental letdown and ultimately a loss. Wolfpack Nation wanted to believe things would end well. Until the team showed them something different, even the most loyal fan wouldn’t believe it until they saw it.

Now they’ve seen it.

A positive sign for N.C. State in the second half was getting a good stretch from Terquavion Smith, Jericole Hellems and Seabron on the offensive end. The three most consistent players have rarely all had a good game on the same night. When the Pack needed a spark, the trio scored all 18 during the big N.C. State run. Hellems, one of two seniors, had eight of the 18 during the span. The big three combined for 53 points on the night when Kevin Keatts needed them the most.

Seabron, who had his ninth double-double, closed out the game with four points in the final two minutes, including a huge putback after a Pack miss.

