NC State punter goes in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft; Bam Knight invited to NY Jets camp, Person to Ravens

Punter Trenton Gill became the second N.C. State player off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft, and Zonovan “Bam” Knight signed as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft concluded Saturday night.

Gill, who set the school record for punt average (46.3) as a junior, went as projected in the seventh round, taken with the 255th pick in the draft by the Chicago Bears. Gill has experience as a kickoff specialist and he has adequate hang time.

Gill played soccer and football in high school, and walked on at N.C. State. For the 2019 season, he earned third-team all-ACC honors, ranking third in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 47.6 yards per punt. In 2021 he was named first-team all-conference, averaging 45.1 yards per punt. Gill also served as a kickoff specialist for three years.

Knight, a running back, didn’t hear his name called, but got a phone call from the New York Jets shortly afterward.

The former Southern Nash star played three seasons for the Wolfpack, with 2,286 career-rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Knight made his impact felt on special teams in a big way in 2021. He returned kickoffs for touchdowns in back-to-back games against Syracuse and Wake Forest. Those two returns gave him three kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career. His kickoff return average was 35.2 yards per return, the best in school history and second in the FBS this year.

“Him being able to wear more hats, showing that he can be a return specialist, that definitely can help him out a lot, especially if he goes to a team that has a running back that gets a lot of carries,” ESPN Draft analyst Jordan Reid said about Knight in February. “He can find himself on the field quicker, just because he is a return specialist.

His three kickoff returns for touchdowns ranks third in school history. This season, Knight was a first-team all-ACC specialist and a CBS Sports first-team All-American.

For his career, Knight averaged 5.45 yards per carry, first in the N.C. State record books. He’s 11th in all-purpose yards (3,546) and 12th in rushing (2,286). Knight started all 12 games in 2021 (13 for his career) and had 18 career touchdowns on the ground. In 2021, he led the Pack in rushing with 765 yards on 140 attempts. He also caught 21 passes for 156 yards. Knight started seven games as a true freshman, rushing for a team-high 745 yards. He was a backup to Ricky Person, Jr. in 2020, and once again led the team in rushing, this time with 788 yards. The Bailey, North Carolina native started the 2021 season by having the best game of his Wolfpack career: Against South Florida, Knight rushed for 163 yards.

Gill and Knight’s teammate, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, went No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers in the first round.

Person, who prepped at Heritage High School, also went undrafted, but will go to camp with the Baltimore Ravens. Person rushed for 471 yards in 2021. In four years with the Wolfpack, Person totaled 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns.