NC State pulls out 22-21 thriller over Virginia Tech. Closer look at how Pack did it.

When Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells ran 20 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Carter-Finley Stadium was a quiet place.

The play was reviewed but Wells was ruled to have scored. The Hokies led N.C. State 21-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter, the probability of Virginia Tech winning the ACC game at its peak.

But the No. 24 Wolfpack had an answer — one that had Pack fans standing and roaring after a 22-21 comeback win that made freshman quarterback M.J. Morris the man of the moment and the Pack (6-2, 2-2 ACC) bowl eligible.

Here’s how N.C. State did it:

N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws as Virginia Tech defensive lineman Mario Kendricks (22) pressures him during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

A quick drive and score

Maybe Virginia Tech relaxed a bit with the 18-point lead, “took a breath” as coaches like to say. Or maybe it was at this time that Pack receiver Thayer Thomas said the offense took a rare tongue-lashing from center Grant Gibson on the sideline.

“When he did that I knew we had to pick it up,” Thomas said. “That’s what I think sparked us, when he came over and called the offense (out). That really helped us turn it on.”

The Pack went 75 yards in six plays and 2:20 for a touchdown, the drive ending with Morris connecting with Thomas for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Morris completed four passes as the Pack made it a 21-10 game, hitting Devin Carter for 13 yards on the second play of the possession and then Thomas for 16 before the TD throw on an inside fade route.

“That’s when I felt like the sideline all of a sudden believed,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “You could just feel it. And that’s all it takes sometimes.”

N.C. State wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) pulls in a long reception as Virginia Tech defensive back Mansoor Delane (23) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Hello, Terrell Timmons

Another big play from the Pack — freshman to freshman — keyed an even quicker score. On second down from midfield, Morris gunned a long pass that Timmons, a freshman receiver, leaped and pulled down for a 43-yard gain.

On the next play, tight end Trent Pennix was not covered and alone for a 7-yard TD throw from Morris as the Hokies defenders appeared confused.

The try for a two-pointer failed when Morris’ pass was broken up. But it was a 21-16 game with 12:15 left in the fourth quarter after the three-play, 52-yard drive that took just 1:12 and highlighted Timmons.

“He’s a very gifted ball-catcher who can go up and track the football and elevate,” Doeren said. “He’s been coming on and I felt like we needed another playmaker on offense. ... You saw a glimpse. This guy is really, really special.”

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Payton Wilson (11) celebrates with Thomas.

Defense gets the ball back

The Wolfpack defense was at full throttle by this point, denying Wells and the Hokies at every turn. A late-hit penalty against linebacker Payton Wilson resulted in a Tech first down before the Pennix score, but it was three-and-out for the Hokies offense on the possession after the Pennix score.

Taking possession at the NCSU 40, the Pack moved 60 yards in seven plays. Morris went to Pennix for 13 yards on the first play, then hit Devin Carter for 17 yards on third-and-10 at the Tech 47.

On first down at the Hokies’ 18, Thomas lined up to the left, took a quick pass on the slip screen and bolted up the middle for the touchdown with 7:38 remaining in the fourth.

Morris was sacked on a two-point try, but the Pack led 22-21 and Carter-Finley was very loud.

N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) gains yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Run it out

There would be no Virginia Tech comeback. Wells was sacked by the Pack’s Wilson for an 8-yard loss on second down and the Hokies had to punt from their 17 with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter.

The Pack never gave the ball up. Jordan Houston and Morris had six consecutive running plays that netted two first downs — Houston with third-down runs of 7 and 5 yards.

“That was big, to not give (Virginia Tech) another opportunity,” Doeren said.

Al that was left was for Morris to kneel down three times in the victory formation, the comeback complete.