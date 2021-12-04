NC State-Louisville ACC opener will feature one of league’s top offenses and defenses

N.C. State begins conference play against a school head coach Kevin Keatts is very familiar with.

From 2011-2014 Keatts was an assistant coach at Louisville, and was one time the associate head coach under Rick Pitino. Keatts and the Wolfpack (6-1) will take on Louisville (5-2) in the first ACC contest for both teams.

Under Keatts, N.C. State is 4-1 in ACC openers. Keatts is 1-2 against the Cardinals.

Heading into Saturday, the Wolfpack has one of the top players in the conference. Sophomore wing Dereon Seabron is second in scoring (21.7) and first in rebounds (11) among ACC players. The Norfolk, Va. native is coming off an epic performance against Nebraska. Seabron had 39 points (most ever scored in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge) and 18 rebounds, both career-highs. He also leads in steals with 2.57 per game.

Saturday’s matchup will be a clash of one of the highest scoring teams in N.C. State (81.57) against one of the best defenses in Louisville, holding teams to 64.7 points per game.

N.C. State and Louisville will air on ESPN2.

ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ESPN is available on Hulu, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirectTV Stream and FuboTV.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) on Twitter. He and photojournalist Ethan Hyman will be on location at PNC Arena.

WHEN IS THE N.C. STATE-LOUISVILLE GAME TIPOFF?

Teams: N.C. State vs. Louisville

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Series history: Louisville has a 9-7 advantage in the all-time series with N.C. State. The Cards have won the last two against the Wolfpack.