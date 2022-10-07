NC State looks to get ‘best back on the field’ against Florida State. What to watch for

Chip Alexander
·4 min read

There has been much talk this week about N.C. State letting go of the Clemson loss, resetting, refocusing, having productive practices, being ready for Florida State on Saturday.

Such was the message.

The response?

“I think guys were anxious to get back on grass Tuesday and start working on the next thing,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said Thursday. “The hardest part is the Sunday, Monday after a loss. Once you get into the next team and the game plan, the guys came out and gave real good energy.

“There’s a lot of football left. You can’t let one loss turn into another because you’re not focused. We need to get our best back on the field and go play as well as we can.”

It has been a week of some introspection, of making changes deemed necessary. There is a respect level for Florida State and what the Seminoles have accomplished this season — a 4-1 overall record and 2-1 mark in the ACC — and no time to dwell on the what-ifs of the 30-20 loss in Death Valley.

“We flushed it,” Pack linebacker Payton Wilson said. “We know we can’t play how we played, we can’t make the same mistakes we made. We need to get it fixed.”

In an interesting twist, both Wolfpack coordinators admitted to coaching misjudgments in the loss to the No. 5 Tigers.

For defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, it was being too conservative and the coverage too soft after the Pack had taken a 10-6 lead with 1:51 left in the first half. The Tigers then went 75 yards in eight plays, DJ Uiagalelei completing passes of 14 and 26 yards and then scoring from the 1 as Clemson grabbed the lead.

“The kids played their tails off,” Gibson said this week of the Wolfpack defense. “We’ve got to do a better job coaching. The drive before the half, that was 100 percent on me. We should have been more aggressive.”

For offensive coordinator Tim Beck, it was going into the game expecting the Tigers to play tighter, press coverage on the Pack receivers — as Clemson did the week before against Wake Forest. Instead, the Tigers had two safeties deep and the cornerbacks giving up a little more cushion.

“Teams are playing us a little bit deeper,” Beck said. “Three of the first five games you’re getting a lot of two high deep shell where they’re helping, and trying to make you throw the ball underneath and run it. My biggest critique of myself is to be patient and keep taking what they’re giving us. I’m used to throwing the ball down the field.

“Clemson’s plan versus Wake Forest was completely different than what they did against us. Completely. They helped their corners, they played two high shell. We were trying to game plan for some of that and it didn’t work. It wasn’t the plan.”

That said, the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) figures to remain aggressive defensively and more patient on offense against the Seminoles. The Pack must pressure FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and try to establish more offensive balance when it has the ball.

“They’re big, fast, physical,” Beck said of the FSU defense. “They’re very similar to Clemson. They don’t do as much defensively, but what they do they’re good at and they know it. They line up and play.”

As for the Pack defense, Gibson said. “I told the kids Sunday nobody feels sorry for us. What we have to do is jump back on the horse and ride again.”

N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck talks with the quarterbacks before they head out onto the field to warm up before N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck talks with the quarterbacks before they head out onto the field to warm up before N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Injury update: Pennix close to return

Tight end Trent Pennix, injured in the opener at East Carolina, could return for the Syracuse game next week or the Oct. 27 home game against Virginia Tech, Doeren said Thursday.

Pennix had three catches for a team-high 97 yards and a touchdown a year ago in the Pack’s 28-14 win at FSU.

“Trent in this game last year was huge,” Doeren said. “We miss him. He’s a weapon at that position.”

How to watch

The game will be shown on the ACC Network and streamed by ESPN+. Mike Monaco will handle the play by play, Tim Hasselbeck will be the analyst and Kelsey Riggs the sideline reporter.

Latest Vegas odds

The Wolfpack is a 3-point favorite and ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Pack a 60.5% chance of winning.

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) walks off the field after Clemson’s 30-20 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) walks off the field after Clemson’s 30-20 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14 N.C. State (4-1, 0-1)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • AGCO establishes Oct. 31 deadline for sports-betting operators

    TORONTO — Sports betting in Ontario will see some definitive changes by month's end. On Tuesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced it has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for illegal sports-betting platforms to become legal in the province. The agency added it will take action against operators that don't comply but didn't provide specific details regarding what those penalties might be. Ontario's fledgling legal sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. But operators that ha

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was