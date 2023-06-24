NC State lands quarterback commitment from South Carolina for 2025 class

Richland Northeast High School quarterback Will Wilson made his college choice months before the start of his junior season.

Wilson announced Saturday he is committed to NC State and coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack was the first school to offer him.

Wilson also had offers from South Carolina,, TCU, Virginia Tech, Duke, Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, James Madison and S.C. State.

Wilson attended camps at South Carolina, Duke, TCU, Clemson and NC State during the month of June.

247Sports ranks Wilson has the No. 25 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Wilson has been a two-year starter at quarterback for his father Walt at Richland Northeast. Will Wilson threw for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns and also rushed for 705 yards and 14 scores last season.