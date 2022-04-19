NC State and Kevin Keatts land a 6-8 transfer guard from the A-10

N.C. State basketball finally got a deposit instead of a withdrawal in an offseason full of transactions for the Wolfpack.

Former La Salle guard Jack Clark committed to N.C. State on Tuesday.

Clark (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) played three seasons for the Explorers, averaging 11 points for his career. The Cheltenham, Pa., native played in 63 games in three seasons with 43 starts. He started 23 games last season, averaging 12.0 points and was the second-leading scorer on the team a year ago.

Clark will have two years of eligibility remaining in Raleigh. Last year he shot 30 percent from 3 and 39 percent from the floor. Clark scored a season-high 30 points against Duquesne last year.

Clark became the first player to commit to Kevin Keatts and N.C. State this offseason. Four Wolfpack players have entered the transfer portal, while two more put their names in the NBA draft.

Terquavion Smith and Dereon Seabron could both return to school.

If they don’t, that could mean a lot of minutes, and probably a starting role, for Clark.

Clark missed the entire 2019-20 season taking a medical redshirt. He returned to start 19 games in 2020-21, leading the team in scoring and was second in rebounds.

NC State roster breakdown

TRANSFERRED

HOMETOWN

NEW SCHOOL

Cam Hayes

Greensboro, N.C.

LSU

Manny Bates

Fayetteville, N.C.

N/A

Jaylon Gibson

Zebulon, N.C.

Winston-Salem State

Thomas Allen

Raleigh, N.C.

N/A

EXHAUSTED ELIGIBILITY

HOMETOWN



Jericole Hellems

St. Louis, Mo.



ENTERED NBA DRAFT

HOMETOWN

POSITION

Terquavion Smith*

Greenville, N.C.

Dereon Seabron*

Norfolk, Va.



CURRENT ROSTER

HOMETOWN

POSITION

Breon Pass

Reidsville, N.C.

Guard

Casey Morsell

Ft. Washington, Md.

Guard

Chase Graham**

Raleigh, N.C.

Guard

Alex Nunnally**

Cary, N.C.

Guard

Ebenezer Dowuona

Accra, Ghana

Forward

Ernest Ross

Alachua, Fla.

Forward

Greg Gantt

Fayetteville, N.C.

Forward

Jack Clark

Cheltenham, Pa.

Guard

*Could return

**Walk-on

