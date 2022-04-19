NC State and Kevin Keatts land a 6-8 transfer guard from the A-10
N.C. State basketball finally got a deposit instead of a withdrawal in an offseason full of transactions for the Wolfpack.
Former La Salle guard Jack Clark committed to N.C. State on Tuesday.
Clark (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) played three seasons for the Explorers, averaging 11 points for his career. The Cheltenham, Pa., native played in 63 games in three seasons with 43 starts. He started 23 games last season, averaging 12.0 points and was the second-leading scorer on the team a year ago.
Clark will have two years of eligibility remaining in Raleigh. Last year he shot 30 percent from 3 and 39 percent from the floor. Clark scored a season-high 30 points against Duquesne last year.
Clark became the first player to commit to Kevin Keatts and N.C. State this offseason. Four Wolfpack players have entered the transfer portal, while two more put their names in the NBA draft.
Terquavion Smith and Dereon Seabron could both return to school.
If they don’t, that could mean a lot of minutes, and probably a starting role, for Clark.
Clark missed the entire 2019-20 season taking a medical redshirt. He returned to start 19 games in 2020-21, leading the team in scoring and was second in rebounds.
NC State roster breakdown
TRANSFERRED
HOMETOWN
NEW SCHOOL
Cam Hayes
Greensboro, N.C.
LSU
Manny Bates
Fayetteville, N.C.
N/A
Jaylon Gibson
Zebulon, N.C.
Winston-Salem State
Thomas Allen
Raleigh, N.C.
N/A
EXHAUSTED ELIGIBILITY
HOMETOWN
Jericole Hellems
St. Louis, Mo.
ENTERED NBA DRAFT
HOMETOWN
POSITION
Terquavion Smith*
Greenville, N.C.
Dereon Seabron*
Norfolk, Va.
CURRENT ROSTER
HOMETOWN
POSITION
Breon Pass
Reidsville, N.C.
Guard
Casey Morsell
Ft. Washington, Md.
Guard
Chase Graham**
Raleigh, N.C.
Guard
Alex Nunnally**
Cary, N.C.
Guard
Ebenezer Dowuona
Accra, Ghana
Forward
Ernest Ross
Alachua, Fla.
Forward
Greg Gantt
Fayetteville, N.C.
Forward
Jack Clark
Cheltenham, Pa.
Guard
*Could return
**Walk-on