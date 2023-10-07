NC State hosts Marshall in Week 6 non-conference college football matchup: Live updates

N.C. State (3-2, 1-1 ACC) welcomed Marshall (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) to Raleigh for a non-conference competition. The Herd seeks to extend its winning streak, while the Wolfpack wants to bounce back from its heartbreaking loss against Louisville.

This is the first game between the two teams in five years and sixth overall. The Wolfpack leads the all-time series, 5-0.

Follow along with live updates from the game.

50th anniversary of 1973 ACC Championship

N.C. State recognized its 1973 football team, which won the ACC Championship 50 years ago, in Lou Holtz’s second season with the program.

The Wolfpack went 9-3 overall and 6-0 in ACC play, defeating Wake Forest in a 52-13 blowout. It finished No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.