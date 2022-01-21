NC State goes on late run to come from behind and beat Louisville in top-4 matchup

Anyone who’s watched N.C. State the last few years, especially in the ACC Tournament, has seen this movie before.

The Wolfpack like to make it interesting and that’s what happened at Reynolds Coliseum against No. 3 Louisville.

N.C. State erased a 16-point lead in four minutes, igniting the capacity crowd and picking up its third straight home win over a ranked opponent. In one of the most impressive games of the year, the Pack came alive in the fourth quarter and knocked off the Cardinals, 68-59.

N.C. State went on a 11-0 run to pull to within one after trailing by double-digits most of the game.

Diamond Johnson’s three with 5:31 remaining gave N.C. State its first lead (55-53) since they led 11-10 in the first quarter.

A combination of Johnson, Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane rallied the troops, who looked dead in the water to start the fourth. The Pack trailed by 14 entering the fourth. But the fourth quarter was Diamond Johnson’s time to shine.

The Rutgers transfer missed her first eight shots of the game, but had 14 points in the fourth, including three made three-pointers. Once she saw a couple go down, there was no slowing down the Philadelphia native, who hit three or more threes for the sixth time this season.

By the time Brown-Turner hit a corner three with 2:48 remaining, the tide had completely turned, putting State ahead 61-55. Moments later, Kai Crutchfield scored on a layup and the speakers blasted ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen.

The Pack definitely rocked the Cardinals, who were feeling good about their chances of winning for the fourth time in Reynolds. But never underestimate the heart of a champion, who shook off their worst first half this season and played championship ball in the fourth quarter, outscoring Louisville 31-9 in the final frame.

N.C. State shot 2-13 from the field in the second quarter. There was a drought of 8:19 between their two made baskets, allowing Louisville to jump out to a 13-point halftime lead. It was just the second time this season the Pack trailed by double digits at the break.

Louisville forward Emily Engstler almost had a double-double at halftime (9 points, 10 rebounds). The Cardinals led by as many as 16 in the first half as State struggled to find a lineup that could score consistently or an answer for Louisville in the paint.

Engstler’s 10 rebounds in the first half was a small example of the Cardinals’ dominance in the paint. In the first 16 minutes Louisville scored 24 of their 34 points in the paint. Louisville had 11 offensive rebounds and 14 second chance points.

None of that mattered in the fourth, when State suddenly flipped a magical switch. In doing so, N.C. State snapped the Cards’ 15-game winning streak and knocked off their fifth ranked opponent this season.

Johnson finished with 16 points off the bench to lead N.C. State.