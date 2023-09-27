NC State gets full basketball schedule. Here’s a look at the highlights

Basketball season is a little over a month away, and N.C. State finally got its full schedule on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack is coming off a 23-11 season, going 12-8 in ACC play. That was the most conference wins since the program’s national title season in 1973-74, when it went a perfect 12-0.

N.C. State would like to get back to the NCAA Tournament as a legitimate contender, but it’s got a tough road ahead.

Here’s a look at the Wolfpack’s entire schedule:

N.C. State’s can’t-miss basketball game

The Wolfpack hosts Duke at 7 p.m. on March 4. The Blue Devils are coming off an exciting 27-9 season, winning the ACC Championship and advancing to March Madness. They’re currently ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Way-too-Early rankings.

Duke returns 10 players, including reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski and team captain Jeremy Roach.

With the Blue Devils in their second season under Jon Scheyer, it will be interesting to see the rotation against an N.C. State team that’s mostly newcomers.

Trap game alert

Louisville (4-28, 2-18 ACC) won just four games last season and returns only four players from that roster. It’s easy to think the Pack, even with its own newcomers, could run past the Cardinals.

It’s entirely possible, however, Louisville could upset N.C. State in their lone matchup of the season on Jan. 13. The Wolfpack will play on the road, against a program with a Top 5 recruiting class that includes two five-star prospects and three four-star additions.

If coach Kenny Paye can make everything work together and find a rhythm, it’s entirely possible for the Cardinals to surprise the league.

Toughest stretch for the Wolfpack

The last month is expected to be difficult for the Pack, which plays five of its final eight games on the road, including three of the final four.

N.C. State plays at Florida State (Feb. 27), at North Carolina (March 2) and at Pitt (March 9). Then, it hosts Duke on March 4.

North Carolina is a top 25 team in preseason predictions and returns Armondo Bacot, while Pitt — despite losing several starters — is coming off a 24-12 season and 14-6 ACC finish. Florida State is likely the most winnable game, but the Pack won’t want to overlook a game in Tallahassee.

Story continues

Easiest stretch for N.C. State

N.C. State should be able to ease into its season with three mid-major contests against the Citadel (Nov. 6), Abilene Christian (Nov. 10) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 17).

The Wolfpack should be able to use these three contests to hone details and technique. Head coach Kevin Keatts can also experiment with his rotation and lineups, determining which players work best together as a unit. From that point, N.C. State will head into the heart of its schedule with the Las Vegas Showdown a week later.

This start seems only appropriate considering how the schedule ends.

NC State basketball’s non-conference test

The Wolfpack will face a tough Tennessee team in December for the Basketball Hall of Fame series. The Volunteers went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in SEC play. They played in Italy on a foreign tour, sweeping all three games.

Tennessee is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance and the roster features multiple returning starters, and it brought in Dalton Knecht from Northern Colorado and Jordan Gainey from South Carolina Upstate. Both were major contributors on their previous teams, averaging double digits.

Tennessee’s lineup with those extra games will likely be a tough test for N.C. State before conference play begins in earnest.

Date Opponent Time TV Nov. 6 The Citadel 7 p.m. ACCN Extra Nov. 10 Abilene Christian 7 p.m. ACCN Extra Nov. 17 Charleston Southern 7 p.m. ACCN Extra Nov. 23 Vanderbilt+ 10 p.m. ESPN2 Nov. 24 Arizona State or BYU+ 8 or 10 p.m. ESPN2 Nov. 28 Ole Miss# 9 p.m. ESPN2 Dec. 2 Boston College* 4 p.m. ACCN Dec. 6 Md.-Eastern Shore 7 p.m. ACCN Extra Dec. 12 UT Martin 7 p.m. ACC Dec. 16 Tennessee^ 10 p.m. TBD Dec. 20 Saint Louis 7 p.m. ACCN Extra Dec. 23 Detroit 1 p.m. ACCN Jan. 3 Notre Dame* 9 p.m. ACCN Jan. 6 Virginia* 2 p.m. ACCN Jan. 10 North Carolina* 8 p.m. ESPN Jan. 13 Louisville* 12 p.m. The CW Jan. 16 Wake Forest* 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 20 Virginia Tech* 12 p.m. The CW Jan. 24 Virginia* 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 27 Syracuse* 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 30 Miami* 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U Feb. 3 Georgia Tech* 5:30 p.m. The CW Feb. 7 Pitt* 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U Feb. 10 Wake Forest* 4 p.m. ACCN Feb. 17 Clemson* 7:45 p.m. The CW Feb. 20 Syracuse* 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U Feb. 24 Boston College* 2 p.m. ACCN Feb. 27 Florida State* 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U March 2 North Carolina* 4 p.m. ESPN March 4 Duke* 7 p.m. ESPN March 9 Pitt* 7:45 p.m. The CW

+ — Vegas Showdown, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

# — ACC/SEC Challenge, Oxford, Miss.

^ — Basketball Hall of Fame Series, San Antonio, Texas

* — ACC game