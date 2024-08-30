NC State football opens season at home against Western Carolina. Here are game photos
The N.C. State football team opened the 2024 season with a Thursday night matchup against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
It was the first game for many new faces for the Wolfpack, including quarterback Grayson McCall, running back Jordan Waters and receiver Noah Rogers. The Pack, coached by Dave Doeren, hopes to improve on last year’s 9-4 record.
Western Carolina scored first with a touchdown in the first quarter, quickly answered by a Wolfpack. Western scored again at the end of the first quarter to make the score 14-7.
The Wolfpack struck quickly for a touchdown early in the second quarter only to have the play called back on a penalty.
Here are photos from the game: