NC State football opens season at home against Western Carolina. Here are game photos

The N.C. State football team opened the 2024 season with a Thursday night matchup against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

It was the first game for many new faces for the Wolfpack, including quarterback Grayson McCall, running back Jordan Waters and receiver Noah Rogers. The Pack, coached by Dave Doeren, hopes to improve on last year’s 9-4 record.

Western Carolina scored first with a touchdown in the first quarter, quickly answered by a Wolfpack. Western scored again at the end of the first quarter to make the score 14-7.

The Wolfpack struck quickly for a touchdown early in the second quarter only to have the play called back on a penalty.

Here are photos from the game:

N.C. State’s Davin Vann and KC Concepcion greet Grayson Ketchie during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Fans head up the stairs after they were told to move because of a lightning delay before N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, August 29, 2024.

N.C. State quarterback Grayson McCall (2) waits to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, August 29, 2024.