NC State football hosts Virginia Tech tonight: What to watch for and the latest line

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson, like many of his teammates, did as much as he could to take full advantage of the open date on the Pack’s schedule.

He spent some time at the N.C. State Fair, watched a lot of football on the couch, practiced, and healed up.

The Pack’s stretch run to the regular-season finish line begins Thursday night against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium. There will be no ACC title game in Charlotte, as so many had hoped in preseason, but double-digit wins and a nice bowl game remain obtainable for the No. 24 Wolfpack.

“This bye week came at a perfect time,” Wilson said. “We had a little stretch where it kind of beat us up a little bit there, but I think this past week was about resting and getting back to who we are.”

Offensively, that remains to be seen. With quarterback Devin Leary out, the look of the offense could change with Jack Chambers starting his second game. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said this week that formationally, the Pack could have added new wrinkles to best use Chambers’ running and scrambling ability.

But Wilson and the Wolfpack defense will continue to do what it has done — run to the ball and make plays, pressure Hokies quarterback Grant Wells, look to shut down the running game, and go from there.

“It’s not so much do more as just do our job,” Wilson said. “It comes back to all 11 people on defense doing our job every play.

“We need to come and bring our best game. We’re well-rested and ready to do that.”

What to watch for

▪ Pry said the Hokies, coming off their open week, might open things up more offensively. Maybe use some “funky” formations and gadget plays against the Pack.

▪ The Pack defense has been burned a few times this season by mobile quarterbacks breaking off timely runs. The longest run for the Hokies’ Grant Wells, a 6-2 junior, is 18 yards this season.

▪ The Pack has 11 interceptions to lead the ACC. Wells, who passed for 277 yards against PItt, has had seven throws picked off in 2022.

▪ Will M.J. Morris, the Pack’s freshman backup quarterback, play? If so, how much will he play?

▪ Coaches talk about the “hidden yardage” in the kicking game and Pry said the Hokies’ return game needed improvement. The Hokies’ longest kickoff return has been 29 yards and punt return 15 yards. The Pack’s Thayer Thomas has a 38-yard punt return and is averaging 13.1 yards a return,

How to watch

The Pack-Hokies game, with a 7:30 p.m. starting time, will be shown on ESPN. Matt Barrie will handle the play by play, Dan Mullen will be the analyst and Harry Lyles, Jr. will be the sideline reporter.

ESPN is available on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Latest Vegas odds

The Pack is a 13.5-point favorite. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has N.C. State’s chance of winning the game at 90.5%.

Pregame reading