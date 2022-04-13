NC State football coach Dave Doeren gives an update on Chandler Zavala’s eligibility

If no news is good news, then that might be the only reason the N.C. State football program has any reason to be optimistic regarding offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.

Zavala transferred to N.C. State last fall after playing three years at Division II Fairmont State, which didn’t have a season in 2020 because of COVID-19. Zavala graduated from the school and arrived in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining.

After five starts for N.C., Zavala missed the rest of 2021 with an injury. He was hoping to get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA by applying for a medical waiver but was denied.

Zavala only played in three games at Fairmont State as a freshman in 2017. A player can maintain their redshirt season if they play in four or fewer games.

“Boo (Corrigan) and our administration side of things have worked with our compliance office to hire an attorney,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said recently. “That’s where we’re at. We’re just kind of waiting for all the fact-finding to be done.”

Doeren said the attorneys will present Zavala’s case to the NCAA and “hope for the best.”

“But no resolution at this point,” he added.

NC State with Zavala

Doeren believes Zavala was on his way to becoming an All-ACC caliber offensive lineman before his injury.

Standing 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Zavala was a wall at the left guard position. With the massive Zavala in the lineup, the N.C. State rushing numbers were night and day versus when he was out.

In the first five games, the Pack averaged 172 rushing yards per game. In the first five contests, Zonovan Knight rushed for more than 100 yards two times.In the seven games without Zavala, the best individual performance by a Wolfpack back was a 75-yard game by Knight at Florida State.

As a team, N.C. State rushed for more than 200 yards twice in those first five games with Zavala on the line, including 293 yards rushing in the opener against South Florida. Their best rushing performance as a team without Zavala was 130 yards against Boston College. The Pack averaged 93.4 yards on the ground in the final seven games. N.C. State finished next to last in the conference in rushing.

Offensive line outlook

If Zavala can’t return, there is depth and experience at guard.

In Zavala’s absence, Dylan McMahon moved from right guard to left guard. Derrick Eason moved into the starting lineup at right guard.

McMahon and Eason will flock veteran center Grant Gibson, one of the most experienced players on the roster, next fall. Gibson missed the spring game and McMahon started at center, with Bryson Speas moving over to guard. Freshman Anthony Belton started at left tackle, with Tim McKay starting at the right tackle spot. Speas has played in 49 games at N.C. State, starting all 12 contests a year ago at right tackle. He’s played both guard positions and got some work at left tackle during spring drills.

“(Offensive line coach John) Garrison is always cross-training guys that are capable,” Doeren said on the first day of spring practice. “Gotta get guys reps and this is the best time to let them compete.”

Belton was filling in for former left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who is expected to be picked early in the NFL draft later this month.

McMahon, entering his redshirt junior year, has started 20 games in three seasons at left and right guard. Eason started seven games last season and has played in 29 games for the Wolfpack.