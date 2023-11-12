What NC State football believes helped it win at Wake Forest for first time since 2015

Football teams often see the biggest growth of the season from the first game to the second game, N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said in August.

That’s not been the case for his 2023 team.

Doeren said he’s “definitely” seen more growth since the team’s bye week, and that continued Saturday.

The Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2 ACC) beat Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6 ACC), 26-6, on the road for just the third time since 2000.

“We’re still growing. We’re still getting better,” Doeren said. “Man, if you’re getting better in November, that’s a good thing. Excited about that.”

N.C. State’s KC Concepcion (10) takes photos with fans after the Wolfpack’s 26-6 victory over Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Pack displayed stifling defense, a more rhythmic offense and impressive individual performances.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong will get a lot of attention, following his reinstatement as the starter, and he deserves it. He was the leading rusher with 96 yards and added 111 passing yards, recording a touchdown in both categories.

Armstrong’s growth, however, shouldn’t be limited to the stat sheet.

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws downfield during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Virginia transfer said much of his improvement came on the mental side of things. Armstrong said in September he was working on not letting the game define him; not making it his identity.

Doeren’s decision to move him out of the starting spot played a critical role in his maturation. He physically could’ve kept playing, but his mental approach wasn’t healthy.

“Last year and at the start of this year, I got into a rut. I was living and dying by this sport. It was my identity. It’s all I ever knew. It’s all I ever did,” Armstrong said. “Being able to take a step back and refresh and reframe it — I wouldn’t have taken myself out of the fire. I’d have stayed in it if it wasn’t for (Doeren) making that switch. I think it’s for the better.”

In his return, Armstrong led the team like a captain is supposed to — rallying his teammates through some of the down points — and looked comfortable in a way he hadn’t before.

Armstrong “surrendered the outcome” and kept reminding himself, and rallying his teammates, through all the moments.

The graduate student wasn’t the only person to show improvement against the Demon Deacons. Wide receiver Dacari Collins had his best game of the season, recording two receptions for 38 yards. Julian Gray also had a 20-yard touchdown catch.

N.C. State wide receiver Dacari Collins (86) makes a reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 26-6 victory over Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s defensive efforts deserve attention, as well. The Wolfpack held the Deacs to just six points, nearly posting a shutout, and 163 yards.

Linebacker Jaylon Scott led the team in tackles and intercepted Wake Forest’s two-point conversion attempt, running it 100 yards to seal the victory.

And, the team finished with three sacks — two from lineman Savion Jackson — and three QB hurries.

N.C. State defensive end Savion Jackson (9) sacks Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State didn’t have as many tackles, but the defense also spent far less time on the field. Wake Forest only possessed the football for 19:44, thanks to seven punts — including five straight three-and-outs.

Defense has carried the Wolfpack this season, but it, too, made clear steps during the bye and it keeps showing those off.

“They came ready. They didn’t let anything get them out of their focus; played physical and started fast,” Doeren said. “Anytime you’re in the second oldest rivalry in the country and you get to win that game, it means a lot. It means a lot to win this game here. Thankful to them and proud of them.”