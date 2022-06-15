NC State football adds depth at cornerback with Auburn transfer Dreshun Miller

Former Auburn and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller has enrolled an N.C. State.

A spokesperson within the N.C. State athletics department confirmed Miller’s enrollment to The News & Observer.

Miller (6-2, 194) was an all-Big 12 honorable mention in 2020, when he started every game for West Virginia, breaking up nine passes to go along with 31 tackles. Last season, Miller appeared in just one game for Auburn.

Before enrolling at West Virginia, Miller played two seasons at Eastern Arizona College, where he led the Gila Monsters to the juco national championship game.

The Atlanta, Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpack returns 10 starters on defense, including cornerbacks Shyheim Battle and Derrick Pitts.

A four-star prospect out of Sprayberry High, Miller was the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia in 2019 and the No. 3 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.com.