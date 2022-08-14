NC State football all-access show debuts on ACC Network. How to watch, what to expect

There have been extra cameras around the N.C. State football program this offseason, starting back in the spring.

The Wolfpack is the featured team on the ACC Network’s all-access program this season. The three-part series premiers Sunday at 8 p.m. Additional episodes will air on Aug. 21 and Aug. 31.

Quarterback Devin Leary is a huge fan of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’, which goes behind the scenes with an NFL team each season, and said this has the same feel.

“It is and it’s going to be pretty cool to see in the end, having different guys mic’d up for the world to see their personalities and just the way that we love each other,” Leary said. “Just being able to see that, it’s really genuine and it’s true.”

The series will feature linebacker Isaiah Moore’s recovery from knee surgery last spring, take a trip with brothers Drake and Thayer Thomas to the beach and go fishing with head coach Dave Doeren.

The 20-plus person crew arrived on campus last spring and mic’d up Leary as he threw to receivers during N.C. State’s Pro Day. The crew has been around all summer, tagging along at ACC Kickoff and attending every practice of fall camp.

“They are there,” Doeren said. “But they understand how to hide in the room. It’s been great.”

It’s part of being in the spotlight for the Pack. N.C. State, which finished last season 9-3, was picked second in the Atlantic and was No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

