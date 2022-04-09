NC State football’s 2022 spring game showcased QB Devin Leary, Wolfpack defense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonas Pope IV
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Devin Leary
    American football player

Quarterback Devin Leary can still throw, and the N.C. State defense is still good.

Other than those two obvious observations, very few questions were answered during the N.C. State spring game Saturday.

The Red team (starters) defeated the White Team, 50-7.

“A conclusion to a very productive spring for a lot of players,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said.

Leary looked in midseason form, completing 26 of 34 passes for 355 yards and three scores.

The junior from Sicklerville, N.J. is coming off a historic year. In 2021, Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns. The touchdowns were a single-season record, passing Wolfpack great Phillip Rivers.

Leary led the Red team to three straight scoring drives, jumping out to a 17-0 lead, to start the day. His one mishap in the first half was an interception by redshirt freshman Sean Brown. After the pick, Leary and the Red team scored on their next four drives, taking a 37-0 lead over the White at the half.

In the first half, Leary threw touchdown passes to Thayer Thomas, Porter Rooks and Anthony Smith.

“I felt good,” Leary said. “I felt really comfortable, really confident in all the guys who were out there. Really just doing my job, which is to distribute the ball to our play makers out there and let them make plays.”

The Red defense held White to one first down in the first half. The White team finished with just 48 yards of total offense on 37 plays. All-ACC safety Tanner Ingle picked off Ben Finley on the first drive of the day. Even though six defensive starters were out on Saturday, the Red team defense was stout.

“We were already an older team,” Ingle said. “This just gives the younger guys an opportunity to get out there and get the game experience they need. It allows them to get better to get those real game reps they need.”

Finley finished with 32 yards (9-14) as the White team quarterback. Finley switched to the Red team in the second half, and he went 6-for-7 through the air with 139 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This was the first look at the 2022 squad after the Pack went 9-3 a year ago. N.C. State was invited to the Holiday Bowl to play UCLA, but the game was canceled.

In the ensuing weeks, several players started the #RunItBack campaign on social media, posting their plans to return for an extra season.

That started to raise the expectations in Raleigh. A lot of those players were spectators on Saturday, though. Twenty-two players, including eight starters, were held out of spring drills.

New faces

There are a lot of veterans on the team, so fans didn’t have to do too much scrambling to learn new names during the spring game.

One new player who jumped out was freshman tight end Fred Seabrough (6-4, 250 pounds).

With tight ends Trent Pennix and Christopher Toudle both out this spring, Seabrough became one of Leary’s favorite targets. He caught three passes for 38 yards for the Red team. His twin brother, Cedd, caught one pass for the White team.

“He’s progressed tremendously,” Leary said. “He was a guy coming in we knew he was going to be a big playmaker for us. Being able to have him as a target out there is just going to help our offense even more.”

Anthony Smith has seen action the past two seasons, but the sophomore is expected to have a bigger role now that Emeka Emezie has graduated. Known as the team’s best deep threat, Smith caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Leary, but also displayed some toughness in the first half, catching a pass in traffic on the sideline.

Another young wide receiver, Joshua Crabtree, caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Finley in the second half. Julian Gray, another redshirt freshman, also caught a 44-yard pass from Finley.

“To see Julian Gray and Anthony Smith make plays like that, it’s kind of what we were hoping to see,” Doeren said.

Smith has been working on being more consistent this spring. His goal this fall is to be more of a deep threat, and more well rounded at the position.

“I know I’m fast, I know I can take the top off the defense,” Smith said. “My goal is to be an all-around receiver; blocking, underneath routes, every route in the route tree.”

Redshirt freshman defensive end Travali Price got a lot of reps with the Red team, finishing with three tackles and one sack. With Cory Durden out and Daniel Joseph out of eligibility, there will be plenty of playing time in the spring for Price. Ingle, a fifth-year senior, was impressed with a guy who plays the same position as him.

“Sean Brown. Sean Brown,” Ingle said, clapping his hands and repeating Brown’s name for extra emphasis. “The man has had a hell of a spring. He’s come in willing to learn. He’s just elevated his play and he’s kind of making me scared a little bit.”

Freshman Michael Allen, who enrolled in January, scored the first touchdown of the day for the White team.

N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) gains yards during N.C. State football&#x002019;s spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 9, 2022.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) gains yards during N.C. State football’s spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The running backs

Speaking of running backs, N.C. State must replace 1,389 yards on the ground with the loss of Ricky Person Jr. and Zonovan Knight, who are both headed to the NFL.

Jordan Houston got the first crack at it, starting for the Red team. Houston scored the first touchdown of the day and finished with 23 yards on the ground.

Delbert Mimms III and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye combined for 48 yards on the ground.

Allen, the top-rated player in the class of 2022, led the White team with 19 yards.

Demarcus Jones II added three yards on 7 carries.

Players up front

N.C. State has to replace potential No. 1 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Belton got the first shot, starting for the Red.

Belton started up front alongside Bryson Speas, Dylan McMahon, Derrick Eason and Timothy McKay. Starting center Grant Gibson was held out of the scrimmage. McMahon normally starts at left guard, but started at center on Saturday.

McKay, a redshirt sophomore from Raleigh, later switched to left tackle for the White team. The Red team offensive line helped rack up 570 yards and no sacks.

“Both of those guys (McKay and Belton) are their biggest critics,” Leary said. “They are hard on themselves, but the biggest thing that I’ve seen from them this entire spring is they get better each and every day. They take it off of film. Mistakes they make a couple of practices, the next day they don’t make that same mistake.”

Of course, Doeren will use the spring to evaluate both players before he names a starter. McKay has the most experience, having played in 18 games in three seasons. Belton was in for 11 snaps a year ago.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a spotlight on that because of what we lost with Ickey,” Doeren said. “These guys are practicing hard, they are playing well. I think all these reps are critical for Anthony. With every rep he gets he’s going to continue to get better.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.