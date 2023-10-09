NC State Fair ride tickets have gone digital. Here’s how to ride and reload in 2023

There’s big news about ride tickets this year: A brand new ride ticket card will allow Midway riders to digitize their ticketing and carry over unused ride tickets into future years.

These cards will take the place of ride ticket sheets the fair has offered for years.

Here’s what to know about the new ticket system:

New ride ticket cards for the NC State Fair

Ride ticket cards are new in 2023 and take the place of the ride ticket sheets the fair has used for years.

Now, tickets will be placed on a chipped card, which needs to be presented at each ride and automatically debited the ticket count for that ride.

These cards will now carry over from year to year, letting you save unused tickets for next year’s fair.

“The fact that the unused tickets will carry over year and year is big news. We have had people wanting this for years,” assistant communications director Heather Overton said.

• Ride ticket cards are $10 for 18 ride tickets bought online by Oct. 12, then they’re $1 per ticket at Ride Redemption Plazas (or $18 for 18 tickets bought online) Oct. 13 and beyond.

• When the fair begins, ride ticket cards will be available online and in person at Ride Redemption Plazas.

• To redeem your ride ticket cards and unlimited ticket wristbands at the Fair, head to the Ride Redemption Plazas. These tents are neon green with stars on them.

• Ride Redemption Plazas are located near Gates 7, 8 and 9 and in front of Dorton Arena. They’ll be open Thursday, Oct. 13 from 12 to 10 p.m., then daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

How to you use the new ride ticket card at the State Fair?

Here’s how to use these cards:

1. Load them.

You can either buy your card online or in-person at Ride Redemption Tents.

You can also check your balance at kiosks.

2. Scan them.

Hold the card while getting onto the ride. To be admitted, you will have to scan your card at the ride’s entrance. The number of tickets used will automatically deduct from the balance of your card.

You can also scan your card for multiple people. For example, a five-ticket ride can be scanned twice for two riders, deducting 10 tickets total.

Story continues

3. Reload them.

Head to Ride Redemption Tents to put more tickets on your card. At the fair, tickets cost $1 each (both in person and online). In advance, you can order packs of 18 tickets for $10. Each order is a separate ride ticket card, Overton said.

4. Store them for next year.

Keep these cards in a safe place, then you can pull them out and use your remaining tickets at the 2024 State Fair.

Can you use last year’s ride tickets at this year’s State Fair?

No. Last year’s unused tickets cannot be used or loaded onto the new cards, Overton said.

But moving forward, you can use the leftover balance on cards year to year.

Can you still get unlimited ride passes?

Yes. The fair will still offer ride wristbands, which grant unlimited access to Midway rides for one day during the fair.

• Ride wristbands are $30 each when bought online by Oct. 12, then they’re $40 per wristband Oct. 13 and beyond, whether purchasing online or at carnival booths in person. Wristbands are valid only for one day during the fair.

• Wristbands also need to be redeemed at Ride Redemption Plazas, the neon green ticket tents located around the fairgrounds.

All rides at the NC State Fair

There are dozens of rides at the NC State Fair, including four new ones. There are children’s rides with maximum height requirements, thrill rides with minimum height requirements, some rides that allow shorter riders to enjoy it with a taller adult and immersive experiences.

For a full list of ticket and height requirements, visit ncstatefair.org/2023/Attractions.

Note: Two rides require separate tickets, as they are not included with the unlimited wristband nor the ticket card.

• The State Fair Flyer is a seven-minute chair lift (or 14 minutes round-trip). It costs $6 to ride the Flyer one-way or $9 round-trip if tickets are bought in advance. It costs $7 one-way or $10 round-trip at the fair.

Flyer tickets are $1 more than last year, when prices were $5 for one-way rides in advance, or $6 at the fair.

• The State Fair Skygazer is the 155-foot Ferris wheel. It costs $6 with tickets bought in advance of $7 at the fair.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm)