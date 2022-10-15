NC State defense does its part, but Pack fails to score TD and falls to Syracuse, 24-9

N.C. State’s defense did all it could for as long as it could.

But this day, against undefeated Syracuse, it wasn’t enough. The No. 18 Orange punched out a 24-9 victory over the No. 15 Wolfpack, which has an open date next week and needs one.

With quarterback Garrett Shrader and 6-5 receiver Oronte Gadsden II teaming up for a couple of touchdowns, the Orange moved to 6-0 and will take a 3-0 ACC record into its next game, now a big one at Clemson. Running back Sean Tucker had a late 25-yard scoring run for Syracuse, a team with a strong blend of offense and defense.

The Pack (5-2, 1-2) announced before the game that quarterback Devin Leary would not play again this season. While Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren had kept Leary’s status in doubt leading up to the game, the announcement was made Saturday that Leary had suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win over Florida State a week ago.

Leary will need surgery. A season that began with the redshirt junior being named the ACC preseason player of the year, with hopes of a Wolfpack run at an ACC championship, has come to a close.

Jack Chambers, who came in for Leary against FSU to help lead a 19-17 comeback victory, was the starter Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome and the Pack also gave freshman M.J. Morris playing time. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck. who had been working from the coaches booth, returned to the sideline to be in closer contact with his QBs.

The Pack had some chances offensively, but only a few. Chambers couldn’t handle a snap early in the second half with NCSU at the Syracuse 22, and usually sure-handed receiver Thayer Thomas couldn’t haul in a pass in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter – offensive threats that ended with two of Christoper Dunn’s three field goals in the game.

Beck kept thing conservative and pretty vanilla with his play calls in the first half – the Pack, with leading rusher Demie Sumo-Karngbaye also out with an injury, had 87 yards in total offense. The offense consisted of a lot of Chambers handoffs or quarterback keepers or scrambles as the Orange took a 10-3 lead.

Syracuse scored on the first possession of the game, going 65 yards as Shrader hit Gadsden from 12 yards for the first of his two TD catches.

But the Pack defense adjusted and picked off two passes late in the first half – Tanner Ingle and Aydan White with the interceptions. The Pack chased after Shrader, a dangerous runner, and kept Tucker contained after his 38-yard run set up the Orange’s first TD.

The Wolfpack’s first possession of the second half might have been its best – until it wasn’t.

With Beck letting Chambers open things up more, the Pack had four first downs in reaching the Syracuse 22. But on second-and-2, Chambers couldn’t handle the snap and the Pack lost 12 yards.

A 42-yarder by Dunn pulled the Pack within 10-6, but the Orange answered.

On third-and-8 at the Orange 27, Jackson picked up nine yards on a swing pass. That jump-started a touchdown drive that ended with Shrader hitting Gadsden for a 17-yard score as the Pack secondary seemed confused and Gadsden too open on the left side

The Pack reached the Syracuse with seven minutes left in the game but Thomas couldn’t handle Chambers’ pass and Dunn’s field goal made it a 17-9 game.