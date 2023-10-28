NC State coach Dave Doeren rips Steve Smith after Wolfpack win: 'He can kiss my ...'

If you’re talking about NC State athletics, football coach Dave Doeren wants you to know that they aren’t a basketball school.

After the Wolfpack’s big 24-17 win at home over Clemson on Saturday, Doeren made sure to call out the critics who had predicted the Tigers would win the game, especially former NFL receiver Steve Smith.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain't a basketball school. He can kiss my ass,” Doeren said in his postgame interview.

Doeren's comments referenced what Smith had said while he was the celebrity guest-picker on Saturday's “College GameDay.” Smith had predicted a Clemson win while taking a swipe at NC State. Smith wasn't the only one picking the Tigers -- Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee also picked Clemson to win.

NC State coach Dave Doeren 😳pic.twitter.com/YCW8r7M3su — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 28, 2023

"Clemson has been struggling and they are not the Clemson we’ve loved over the years. But NC State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start," Smith said.

The win moved NC State to 5-3 on the season, while the Tigers are 4-4 and 2-4 in conference play.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dave Doeren: Steve Smith can 'kiss my ass' as NC State beats Clemson