NC State battles Virginia Tech in college football action

The No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack faces the struggling Virginia Tech Hokies Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2022 in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack is coming off a week of rest and a chance for some injured players to heal up, although quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season, and defensive end Savion Johnson was not on the depth chart released Monday. The Pack will start quarterback Jack Chambers.

The Wolfpack led 3-0 at halftime with both teams struggling to move the ball on offense.

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) gets ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

N.C. State running back Demarcus Jones II (28) breaks free from a Virginia Tech defender during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones (11) looks to gain yards after making a reception as Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman (9) tries to tackle him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

N.C. State quarterback Jack Chambers (14) dives for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) tries to stiff-arm Virginia Tech defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.